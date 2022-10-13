Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 45,690 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 45,690 new coronavirus cases, up 185 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 4,338 new cases, down 452 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 143, up eight from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 78.

we are walking slowly back to normal life as covid became endemic one.

take care stay safe and enjoy life,2023 is around corner and we will enjoy free travel and life as before-again/I hope/.

No mask, no vaccines, no worries!

Cases down in Tokyo despite the hordes of maskless foreign arrivals entering the country after border restrictions were lifted. Who would have imagined that?!

It's almost as if the 'masks work' narrative has slipped so far now that it lies soggy and trampled in a gutter...which is sadly something you see daily on the otherwise litter-free Tokyo streets.

Cases rising again! It's the gaijins fault! They're back!

