Japan reports 46,788 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 46,788 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 5,621 new cases, up 766 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 239, up one from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (4,549), Aichi (3,480), Kanagawa (2,864), Chiba (2,502), Hokkaido (1,997) , Saitama (1,982), Hyogo (1,914) and Fukuoka (1,850).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 49.

