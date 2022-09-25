Japan reports 46,788 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 46,788 new coronavirus cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 5,621 new cases, up 766 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 16, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 239, up one from Saturday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (4,549), Aichi (3,480), Kanagawa (2,864), Chiba (2,502), Hokkaido (1,997) , Saitama (1,982), Hyogo (1,914) and Fukuoka (1,850).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 49.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Stephen
Numbers are crashing like the yen - time to downgrade to endemic flu and follow other progressive countries like Thailand.
Eastmann
worthless "info" its time to stop this...if someone is obsessed to know "numbers" at daily basis he/she/it may visit related gov sites and dont need to annoy rest of us with "special expert comments"...
Stuart burkitt
we can return even unvaccinated
ClippetyClop
I've never understood why some people take such offence with 'numbers'. What is to be gained from having less information?
You don't have to read this article. It's here because it is still of interest to many people, enough to garner clicks worthy enough for news outlets to publish it.