national

Japan reports 47,621 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 47,621 new coronavirus cases, down 41,945 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 5,388 new cases, down 5,066 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, up two from Sunday. The nationwide figure was 348, down five from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 117.

3 Comments
Open up, move on, masks off!

good low numbers of a mild variant!

if not now,when???

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Huge numbers still.

Time for Japan to lockdown. It is the only way this country can get a grip on this disease.

Over 50,000 deaths.

100 times the rate of China.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Time for Japan to lockdown. It is the only way

Lol. Indeed. The longer the better. I predict a lockdown in 3, 2, 1...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

