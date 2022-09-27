Japan reports 49,979 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 49,979 new coronavirus cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 5,327 new cases, up 80 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 204, down 21 from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 96.
16 Comments
painkiller
Huge numbers again!
And the 8th wave is coming soon!!
Pickle
Down 25% from a week ago and down 50% from two weeks ago, I hope this trend continues for a while and that the next wave is very small indeed as we have seen elsewhere.
Yes its inevitable that more waves will come, but they will almost certainly be tolerable like in every other country with an earlier outbreak, and shouldn't affect our way of life or strain the healthcare system.
I think mask use among the general public will decline sharply when they see the millions of happy, vibrant and full-of-life tourists flocking to our cities, and seeing people maskless is more normalised.
On a side note: I'm sure the person who translated 入院 治療 等を要する者 as simply 'hospitalized' is adequatelg proficient in both Japanese and English but this was a poor unnuanced translation, owing to the more esoteric and technical language used (afterall we can't expect all translators to be familiar with all terminology in all fields). Sadly this has led some people to believe that there are half a million people undergoing active treatment!
painkiller
PickleToday 05:05 pm JST
Which trend?
The one where Tokyo's rates are up about 3500% from this day last year?
samuraivunyl
My whole family just had it. All three of us. Sore throat, fever and general feeling of being under the weather. We all recovered with no trips to a doctor or hospital in four days. I am sure some people get it a lot worse. However, for most of the population in Japan, it probably won’t be worse than a bad cold fortunately. So when some posters here write ‘ huge numbers ‘ ‘ another wave is coming’ , just ignore them
Pickle
@painkiller
That's two points of reference in a broad timescale. A trend is by definition an ongoing current development.
Using the word incorrectly as you are means that nobody could ever say if any problem is improving or getting worse, only how it compares to a specific point that you have determined. You're effectively eliminating the active nature of the word and there is only 'then' (whatever point you decide fits your agenda best) and 'now'.
Will the trend only have improved by your definition when daily cases fall below those on this day last year?
Pickle
Also for the record, cases in Tokyo today are just 44% higher than this date one year ago and the trajectory has been on a steep decline for months, so it should be just a few weeks now before we are in a better position than one year ago.
Kaerimashita
Panic everybody!!
This daily reporting really needs to stop sometime soon.
Seigi
Still reporting this?
ian
Why?
CommodoreFlag
They're fully aware - the faux doomer up top included. Also, it's actually pretty funny when you realize that the other guy has been rilling up this comments section for months based on just that translation.
Rakuraku
I think that it is the only hope to see people give up these masks one day. A large number of the Japanese I talk to privately tell me that the only reason that they keep wearing them is that everybody else is doing it! The idea that these masks may never go is really frightening.
wolfshine
I think a valid point is being made, that people seem to be ignoring.
There have been more Covid-19 deaths in Japan in 2022 than in any year prior.
-Fully vaccinated, much of the population boosted at least once, some of the population boosted twice, about to be boosted a third time with the new formula.
-Most of the population masked.
-Weaker variant of the virus.
-More treatment options available.
-More experience managing the virus.
This begs the question: why were strict measures acceptable two years ago, or a year ago, but not now? What changed?
What was the point of shutting down bars and limiting dining hours last year? Why has the border been closed so long? Why push testing and the COCOA app on people only to abandon it?
If these policies shouldn't be in place now, they should have never been put into place to begin with.
My guess is Japan, like all other countries, will stop testing, and then pretend vaccines solved the problem.
Liam Roberts
Wait until we hear from the big fat controller for his words of wisdom
Steven Mccarthy
Wolfyboy…. That’s a lot to unpack there but it can be summed up completely with this …. Omicron is by far and away the deadliest variant and it was because of vaccines that were not available during alpha and delta that the death count and serious case count hasn’t been drastically higher …. However, there are still 500k people correctly listed as hospitalized rather in a hospital or hotel…. Under the care of Drs and nurses around the clock! The number of net hospitalizations is flattering which is not good …. Just yesterday it was a net zero …. As for “strict measures” …. We’ve never had any so not quite sure what you’re point is …. Border controls? Every country has had them…. Masking ? This is Japan…. Long before Covid… the society was always masked up …. When the healthcare system which includes healthcare professionals have recovered for total collapse…. Come spread your glee .!. Currently… we are nowhere near the end….
samuraiJack
Currently:
Truly “hospitalized”: 19,347 out of 48,088 beds.
ICU: 918 out of 5556 beds.
Hotels(No doctors/nurses here) 7,932out of 68,968 beds.
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/newpage_00023.html
Eastmann
why.why again.why again?when will you stop this "reports"?