Japan reports 50,107 new coronavirus cases

Japan reported 10,107 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up 2,131 fromThursday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 8,777 new coronavirus cases, up 248 from Thursday and up 5,231 from last Friday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up on from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 71, up four from Thursday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (4,805), Kanagawa (3,677), Fukuoka (3,068), Aichi (2,820), Okinawa (2,417), Saitama (2,281), Chiba (2,258), Hyogo (2,201), Kumamoto (1,672), Shizuoka (1,034), Kyoto (963), Hokkaido (887), Kagoshima (823), Saga (683), Shimane (677), Gifu (638), Ehime (605), Hiroshima (586), Oita (585), Miyazaki (557), Nagasaki (555), Mie (553), Ibaraki (490), Nara (454), Miyagi (432), Wakayama (422), Aomori (405), Gunma (396), Okayama (389), Shiga (333), Nagano (317), Niigata (307), Yamaguchi (290), Tochigi (285), Ishikawa (275), Fukui (269), Tottori (243), Toyama (243), Fukushima (216), Kochi (203), Iwate (203), Kagawa (192), Yamanashi (183) and Yamagata (157).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.

