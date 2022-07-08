Japan reports 50,107 new coronavirus cases

Japan reported 10,107 new coronavirus cases on Friday, up 2,131 fromThursday.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 8,777 new coronavirus cases, up 248 from Thursday and up 5,231 from last Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is seven, up on from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 71, up four from Thursday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (4,805), Kanagawa (3,677), Fukuoka (3,068), Aichi (2,820), Okinawa (2,417), Saitama (2,281), Chiba (2,258), Hyogo (2,201), Kumamoto (1,672), Shizuoka (1,034), Kyoto (963), Hokkaido (887), Kagoshima (823), Saga (683), Shimane (677), Gifu (638), Ehime (605), Hiroshima (586), Oita (585), Miyazaki (557), Nagasaki (555), Mie (553), Ibaraki (490), Nara (454), Miyagi (432), Wakayama (422), Aomori (405), Gunma (396), Okayama (389), Shiga (333), Nagano (317), Niigata (307), Yamaguchi (290), Tochigi (285), Ishikawa (275), Fukui (269), Tottori (243), Toyama (243), Fukushima (216), Kochi (203), Iwate (203), Kagawa (192), Yamanashi (183) and Yamagata (157).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 29.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Seigi
Vietnam is not reporting daily counts anymore. Waste of time. Most of Southeast Asia have already stopped reporting daily counts. They have moved on. Countries with a future have moved on. Japan? Is there even a future here?
Wobot
I checked the how many of those had been vaccinated on the Tokyo dashboard: https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/.
2回接種 5,416 人
1回接種 78 人
接種なし 1,611 人
不明 1,424 人
So people vaccinated twice make up about 2/3 of the total even if you count every single 不明 as unvaccinated. This seems to be the general trend as well from the previous times I've checked.
Very strange
Kblakers
Again, why report individual daily cases at this point. We don't do that for any other disease.
Many countries are only reporting actual hospitalised patients and ICU numbers. These are the metrics we should focus on. If those numbers are increasing dramatically then we should do something.
People in actual hospital beds, not anyone that's simply gone to the doctors nor someone staying in a hotel. Actually ill patients.
Elvis is here
Not really. Vaccines wane. As you probably know. Nothing about 4th vaccinated causalities I see. Looking for something that is not is very strange.
anon99999
Unfortunately masks and the vaccines designed for the original omicron are not going to stop this omicron 4/5 wave. Unfortunately apparently is also a little more severe than the previous omicron 1/2. Japan will see new record highs. Already happening in many prefectures such as Ehime with new highs already a couple times this week.
The question is when will the quasi SOE's return and the closure of the bars and restaurants, public and sports events etc, plus of course the old favourites stricter border controls with testing and quarantine at the airport. This is the only way Japan knows how to deal with COVID yet we have not heard of their reintroduction. Reason, of course, because of the election. But that will be over on Sunday and the reins will be off.
Wait and see what happens soon after the election
didou
Why Tokyo does not report the 3 times vaccinated ?
otherwise, it might not push as it wants toward the vaccination
Zoroto
Really? How come a very simple search showed me that Vietnam had 913 cases yesterday.
Not true at all.
Dave
BA4 and 5 are not more severe. Look at the data from Portugal and South Africa, who are already through their BA4/5 waves.
Elvis is here
Thats a new thing. Masks designed for a particular variant.
It's the seventh wave in Japan we are facing.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220706/p2a/00m/0sc/006000c
Lordy. The misinformation!!!
Steven Mccarthy
No conspiracy theory here …. The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective at drastically reducing your chances of getting a severe case! The naysaying anti everything minority want to keep pushing their patently false narrative that the drug companies said the vaccines will prevent infections. That simply is patently false information! The vaccines are working as advertised! And NO!!! Getting infected does not provide anyone with better protection or some mythical immunity! Furthermore, herd immunity is a dream being chased by the minority of highly irresponsible and dangerous minded people. 2 weeks ago the anti everything clan declared Covid over ! Then the hot weather drove most indoors…. Hence the rapid spread. Luckily, the vast majority of responsible people who get infected won’t be a major stress factor on the healthcare system. With nearly 200,000 people currently hospitalized, the healthcare workers need a break ! Get vaccinated or boosted! Stop making up excuses! It only hurts for a day or two. Mask up when necessary! Follow the 3 C’s! Keep safe people!
Elvis is here
Always nice to read St. Mac. Keep up the good work.
Steven Mccarthy
I do need to know this though …. Where can I buy those mask scientifically created for individual variants?
samuraiJack
Here’s the latest info on “hospitalizations” from the gov website, published today:
7000 in hospital, 12,000 in hotels, 160,000 recuperating at HOME.
FIrst link at the top. Steven have your jwife translate.
samuraiJack
forgot the link
https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/newpage_00023.html
Garthgoyle
Weird, tho.
Most of the people in Japan wear masks everywhere (including themselves in the car), Covid shots have been administered to at least 80% of the population and there's hand sanitizers at the entrance of almost every business. Yet, we're entering the seventh wave.
I'm sick of skipping meeting friends and people I've lost contact over the last two and a half years.
Just gonna go on with life and hope I don't get it bad. If I get it, at this point it's really shoganai. If I don't get it from friends I will get it from work.
Raw Beer
I think he meant Omicron BA.4 and BA.5....
No, the data is increasingly showing that these "vaccines" are risky and ineffective. They have very early on been shown to not prevent infection, and now it looks quite clear that they do not even prevent severe cases.
albaleo
I think you are missing some key pieces of data if you want to form a conclusion. But basically what percentage of the population has received two vaccinations? If more than two thirds, then it would suggest vaccination helps. (OK, that's a very crude explanation. It would also be better to know the ages of those infected and the equivalent vaccination rates for those age groups. I'll let you do the research.)
Bubonam Justin Kayce
Nope. Not gonna happen. Sorry.
Bubonam Justin Kayce
Shutting the borders is a better opinion than vaccinations
Elvis is here
That quote is from the UK press. I think we could learn something from our British comrades.
iTalk
iTalk
Darnit, quote fail...
Elvis is here
Chill. Be like me. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated 4 and 5 times. Wash your hands after the toilet. Sanitise. Avoid crowded places. Open the train windows. All of them. It has served me well and is the advice of most medical practitioners. I was out and about yesterday and everybody even car drivers wearer masked up. It's not Ancient Greek literature!! Have an ice tea. Relax. I am.