national

Japan reports 54,378 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 54,378 new coronavirus cases, down 53,903 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 4,433 new cases, down 3,836 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, up two from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 687, up 15 from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 284.

Checked toyokeizai cases on the way down but that also happened end of last month and picked up again

1 ( +1 / -0 )

