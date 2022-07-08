Japan reports 55,018 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 55,018 new coronavirus cases, up 4,911 from Friday.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 9,716 new coronavirus cases, up 939 from Friday and up 6,100 from last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 74, up three from Friday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (5,567), Kanagawa (4,009), Fukuoka (3,256), Aichi (3,227), Saitama (2,546), Okinawa (2,518), Chiba (2,404), Hyogo (2,139), Kumamoto (1,643), Shizuoka (1,282), Kyoto (1,198), Kagoshima (953), Hokkaido (911), Shimane (766), Saga (670), Miyazaki (666), Hiroshima (661), Ehime (654), Oita (641), Mie (599), Gifu (587), Nagasaki (558), Miyagi (513), Gunma (502), Aomori (499), Ibaraki (485), Nara (482), Okayama (420), Nagano (414), Shiga (352), Ishikawa (333), Niigata (307), Yamaguchi (304), Iwate (304), Tochigi (297), Tottori (289), Fukui (284), Fukushima (281), Toyama (259), Kagawa (241), Yamanashi (227) and Kochi (221).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.
Alex
Here we go again... - sigh -
Reckless
I went all across Tokyo today. Trains are packed. Ikebukuro FULL of beautiful young ladies. Getting back to normal.
Wobot
For the sake of completeness
Like before, at least about 2/3 have been vaccinated twice.
Elvis is here
And? Your point being? How many have been vaxed 3 or 4 times? For the sake of completeness.
Reckless
And you will note that there are very few hospitalizations which suggests the vaccine mitigates the risk of severe symptoms.
Elvis is here
And to further the case; It seems 0 recorded cases of people 3 or 4 times vaxed. Hooray!
Bronco
Very few hospitalizations among the unvaccinated *接種なし 1,595 人 *as well.
The report should include how many infected are boosted, with 3 and 4 as well.
Moreover, why don't we the vaccination status and average age of the 74 hospitalized cases?
Elvis is here
it is safe to assume none are infected because the vax is working. Hence the fact it ain't reported, uuh!!
theResident
@Bronco: That's because the vast majority of people HAVE been vaccinated, so your sample group of unvaccinated is almost neglible.
theResident
There is no such thing as 'fully vaccinated' any longer Bronco and Wobot. Like any fluid situation terms and conditions change. Get on board boys