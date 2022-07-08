Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 55,018 new coronavirus cases

10 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Saturday reported 55,018 new coronavirus cases, up 4,911 from Friday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 9,716 new coronavirus cases, up 939 from Friday and up 6,100 from last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 10, up three from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 74, up three from Friday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (5,567), Kanagawa (4,009), Fukuoka (3,256), Aichi (3,227), Saitama (2,546), Okinawa (2,518), Chiba (2,404), Hyogo (2,139), Kumamoto (1,643), Shizuoka (1,282), Kyoto (1,198), Kagoshima (953), Hokkaido (911), Shimane (766), Saga (670), Miyazaki (666), Hiroshima (661), Ehime (654), Oita (641), Mie (599), Gifu (587), Nagasaki (558), Miyagi (513), Gunma (502), Aomori (499), Ibaraki (485), Nara (482), Okayama (420), Nagano (414), Shiga (352), Ishikawa (333), Niigata (307), Yamaguchi (304), Iwate (304), Tochigi (297), Tottori (289), Fukui (284), Fukushima (281), Toyama (259), Kagawa (241), Yamanashi (227) and Kochi (221).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 12.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Here we go again... - sigh -

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I went all across Tokyo today. Trains are packed. Ikebukuro FULL of beautiful young ladies. Getting back to normal.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

For the sake of completeness

2回接種 5,745 人

1回接種 66 人

接種なし 1,595 人

不明 1,371 人

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/

Like before, at least about 2/3 have been vaccinated twice.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

And? Your point being? How many have been vaxed 3 or 4 times? For the sake of completeness.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Like before, at least about 2/3 have been vaccinated twice.

And you will note that there are very few hospitalizations which suggests the vaccine mitigates the risk of severe symptoms.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

And to further the case; It seems 0 recorded cases of people 3 or 4 times vaxed. Hooray!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

And you will note that there are very few hospitalizations which suggests the vaccine mitigates the risk of severe symptoms.

Very few hospitalizations among the unvaccinated *接種なし 1,595 人 *as well.

The report should include how many infected are boosted, with 3 and 4 as well.

Moreover, why don't we the vaccination status and average age of the 74 hospitalized cases?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

The report should include how many infected are boosted, with 3 and 4 as well.

it is safe to assume none are infected because the vax is working. Hence the fact it ain't reported, uuh!!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

@Bronco: That's because the vast majority of people HAVE been vaccinated, so your sample group of unvaccinated is almost neglible.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There is no such thing as 'fully vaccinated' any longer Bronco and Wobot. Like any fluid situation terms and conditions change. Get on board boys

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog