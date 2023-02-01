Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 55,537 new coronavirus case

3 Comments

Japan on Wednesday reported 55,537 new coronavirus cases, down 1,727 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 4,012 new cases, down 850 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 34, up two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 496, down 12 from Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 308.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Numbers still excessively high.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Numbers still excessively high.

No they aren't. Just look at China!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Numbers still excessively high.

Says the armchair cowboy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Awajishima Fruit No Orchards

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Globis University: Your Gateway to Japan

GaijinPot Blog