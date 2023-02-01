Japan reports 55,537 new coronavirus case

Japan on Wednesday reported 55,537 new coronavirus cases, down 1,727 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 4,012 new cases, down 850 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 34, up two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 496, down 12 from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 308.© Japan Today
