Japan reports 59,885 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 59,885 new coronavirus cases, down 19,469 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 5,061 new cases, down 873 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 34, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 585, down 28 from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 410.© Japan Today
MumbaiRocks!
Dutifully wearing my mask on the train.
Aly Rustom
Does anyone know what the highest number of deaths in one 1 day is?
Moderator
503, reported on January 14.
MumbaiRocks!
I would like to thumbs up the moderator’s helpful comment.
Fredrik
Infections down a lot, while deaths stay high. Not a good sign. Fewer infected people would mean that the deaths by other causes would be less likely to be infected as well, thus fewer deaths with COVID.
Elvis is here
faranglaos
Raw Beer
There tends to be a delay (about 2 weeks?) between infection rate and death rate, so deaths should come down soon.
And it also depends on how they define "coronavirus-related deaths"...
Elvis is here
