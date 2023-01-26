Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 59,885 new coronavirus cases

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 59,885 new coronavirus cases, down 19,469 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 5,061 new cases, down 873 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 34, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 585, down 28 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 410.

Dutifully wearing my mask on the train.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

Does anyone know what the highest number of deaths in one 1 day is?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

503, reported on January 14.

I would like to thumbs up the moderator’s helpful comment.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Infections down a lot, while deaths stay high. Not a good sign. Fewer infected people would mean that the deaths by other causes would be less likely to be infected as well, thus fewer deaths with COVID.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The voice of God!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Need some McCarthy!!!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Infections down a lot, while deaths stay high.

There tends to be a delay (about 2 weeks?) between infection rate and death rate, so deaths should come down soon.

And it also depends on how they define "coronavirus-related deaths"...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Need some Tonic and Gin!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

