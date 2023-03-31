Japan reports 6,730 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Friday reported 6,730 new coronavirus cases, down 477 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 854 new cases, down 102 from Thursday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 67, down one from Thursday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 43.© Japan Today
0 Comments
Login to comment
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
The numbers seem strange as if under 900 in Tokyo, you have around 13.999,100 people wearing masks for no reason. Either that or or the vast majority don't trust the vaccines efficacy very much. Can't tell what is worse tbh.