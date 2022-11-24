Japan reports 60,108 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 60,108 new coronavirus cases, down 73,253 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 5,639 new cases, down 7,211 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 15, down two from Wednesday. The nationwide figure was 281, up 15 from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 130.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Eastman
130 deaths,74 were vaccinated ones.
Seigi
It's sad that it went down. Hope it goes up so that we will have another state of emergency.