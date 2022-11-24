Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 60,108 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 60,108 new coronavirus cases, down 73,253 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 5,639 new cases, down 7,211 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 15, down two from Wednesday. The nationwide figure was 281, up 15 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 130.

1 Comment
130 deaths,74 were vaccinated ones.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

It's sad that it went down. Hope it goes up so that we will have another state of emergency.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

