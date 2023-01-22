Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 64,450 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 64,450 new coronavirus cases, down 14,504 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 5,110 new cases, down 1,497 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 41, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 671, down 12 from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 326.

Wow! These Covid numbers are certainly numbers!!!

326 deaths,time for complete lockdown.

And it's Sunday! We are in for a rough week. Expect up to around 200K by Wed. Take care out there and make sure you are completely vaxed and masked up. I wouldn't be venturing out anywhere /s

