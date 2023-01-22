Japan reports 64,450 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 64,450 new coronavirus cases, down 14,504 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 5,110 new cases, down 1,497 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 41, down two from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 671, down 12 from Saturday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 326.© Japan Today
Patrick
Wow! These Covid numbers are certainly numbers!!!
Eastmann
326 deaths,time for complete lockdown.
tora
And it's Sunday! We are in for a rough week. Expect up to around 200K by Wed. Take care out there and make sure you are completely vaxed and masked up. I wouldn't be venturing out anywhere /s