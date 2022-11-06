Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 66,397 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Sunday reported 66,397 new coronavirus cases, down 7,773 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 6,264 new cases, down 1,703 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 170, up eight from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 46.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Going strong on a total of 0 vaccines and 0 boosters. Getting Covid was the equivalent to the mildest of any sore throat I've ever had. Meanwhile, after contracting the virus, my vaccinated and boosted acquaintances suffered symptoms far worse than I and the handful of others I know who chose to prioritize their health and natural immunity. Must be a coincidence.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel