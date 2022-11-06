Japan reports 66,397 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 66,397 new coronavirus cases, down 7,773 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 6,264 new cases, down 1,703 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 170, up eight from Saturday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 46.© Japan Today
Jay
Going strong on a total of 0 vaccines and 0 boosters. Getting Covid was the equivalent to the mildest of any sore throat I've ever had. Meanwhile, after contracting the virus, my vaccinated and boosted acquaintances suffered symptoms far worse than I and the handful of others I know who chose to prioritize their health and natural immunity. Must be a coincidence.