Japan reports 67,473 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 67,473 new coronavirus cases, down 2,923 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 6,686 new cases, up 340 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, up two from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 146, up five from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 69.© Japan Today
Sanjinosebleed
Woohoo numbers down! Wind it up! Masks off! Hysteria over…enjoy life!
PenchoKubadinski
I can't believe this counting garbage is still going strong in every country.
master
I can.
Leftists and their supporters in media such as JT know very well that hysteria and fear help push their agenda.
They want us scared and the daily count is a reminder to do so.
But now that C19 is actually less deadly than the flu, people have turned off the noise.
Its long, long since over, and they can't stand it.