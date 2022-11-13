Japan reports 68,894 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Sunday reported 68,894 new coronavirus cases, down 10,592 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 6,922 new cases, down 1,099 from Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 21, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 232, up eight from Saturday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 67.© Japan Today
3 Comments
Elvis is here
Glad to see a drop. I hope the seriously sick get well very soon.
I want to know how many of the 68,000 wished they were vaxed 4 times and wore masks.
Monty
want to know how many of the 68,000 wished they were vaxed 4 times and wore masks.
Probably they are all 4x, or at least 3x vaxed and wore masks.
You know how high the vaccination rate in Japan is and how crazy Japan is in wearing masks.
So the vaccination rate among this 68000 is definitevly very high and the percentage of the mask wearing is definitiv almost 100%.
Elvis is here
Indeed. Leave it at that.