national

Japan reports 69,832 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Wednesday reported 69,832 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 7,059 new cases, up 3,265 from Tuesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 21, down seven from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 301, up two from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (7,528), Aichi (6,624), Fukuoka (3,664), Kanagawa (2,975), Chiba (2,869), Hyogo (2,678), Shizuoka (2,336), Saitama (2,222), Hokkaido (2,040) and Kumamoto (1,681).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 127.

