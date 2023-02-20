Japan reports 7,020 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 7,020 new coronavirus cases, down 7,219 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 510 new cases, down 482 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 223, up three from Sunday, health officials said. The number in Tokyo was 13, unchanged from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 51.© Japan Today
Elvis is here
Thanks to masks and vaccines.
wolfshine
Hooray for natural immunity.
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/natural-immunity-protective-covid-vaccine-severe-illness-rcna71027
There is no longer any need for government spending on mRNA vaccines. The overwhelming majority of people will eventually be infected, and fully recover naturally with no longer term problems - vaccinated and unvaccinated. Elderly and immunocompromised have already been prioritized, and thus have been first in line for every eligible dose this far, over and over again. Let's hope they have all the protection they need by now.
There is also no longer any need for policies intended to incentivize being vaccinated. This includes the 3x vaccine or negative PCR requirements for entry/re-entry into Japan.
This is not a conspiracy theory - it is the logical conclusion that can be drawn from data and from the trajectory of the situation thus far. It is time to not only move on from Covid, but also all of the policies designed to mitigate it, once and for all. If you still wanna wear a mask be my guest.
Fredrik
100% (or 50% depending on how you define in) drop in a single day? Even for a Monday, that is not very realistic.
Roy Sophveason
It is, though. Modays' numbers have always been roughly 50% of the preceding Sunday. Day-on-day comparisons are patently meaningless.
InYourEye
.!. .!. .!. .!. Going down .!. .!. .!. .!.
Burning Bush
Wolfshine really should read his source, (that was last weeks news BTW) before he makes anymore unsubstantiated "There is also no longer any need for.." claims
Elvis is here
Only if you post a source that says masks are beneficial. Like you did above for vaccines. Lol.