Japan reports 7,066 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported 7,066 new coronavirus cases, up 11 from Friday. Tokyo reported 627 new cases, down four from Friday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 86, down 10 from Friday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 38.© Japan Today
falseflagsteve
Hopefully these low numbers will encourage more people to stop wearing masks, especially the disposable ones. The environmental damage they cause is appalling and very distressing
tora
I wonder when the government is going to tell shops/restaurants to get rid of those horrible plastic partitions, temperature checks and hand sanitisers? De-masking is one thing, but those things also need to go ASAP. Waste of time/money. No evidence at all that they ever stopped anything.
Elvis is here
The UK has been mask free for ages. Japan seems to be following suite (as I look around me on the train bound for Kichijoji)
The environmental footprint of disposable masks is significant less than a meat diet.
You should go vegan to show your support.
Elvis is here
*follow suit
falseflagsteve
Elvis
UK is irrelevant to this, I reside in Japan and I’m commenting on mask wearing here as you well know