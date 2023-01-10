Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 75,504 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 75,504 new coronavirus cases, down 19,804 from Monday. Tokyo reported 7,462 new cases, down 737 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 56, up one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 656, up eight from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 253.

HUUUGE numbers again.

Get a plan Japan.

Japan on Tuesday reported 75,504 new coronavirus cases, down 19,804 from Monday. Tokyo reported 7,462 new cases, down 737 from Monday.

Nice steady drop. Keep up the good work folks.

