Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Visitors walk to pray for good luck during their "hatsumode," or their first visit of the year to a shrine or temple, at Kawasaki Daishi temple in Kawasaki, on Monday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan reports 76,264 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 76,264 new coronavirus cases, down 10,660 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 7,537 new cases, down 1,649 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 595, up three from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 208.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Horrible holiday numbers …. Again ….

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Still pretty high considering that almost everything was closed yesterday.

Though, anecdotally, I walked by a PCR testing center today, and there were about a dozen people waiting.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Experts say the pandemic is over and covid-19 can be considered an endemic disease.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

covid-19 can be considered an endemic disease.

Please do that. Nobody is stopping you.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Horrible holiday numbers …. Again …."

Yes, I recommend staying inside the bunker and keeping safe. If stepping outside a full bio hazard suit is recommended. Or just stay calm and live a normal life as most of the world does. Choices.

Importantly - out of 76 K - serious cases in Tokyo unchanged, nationwide up by 3, deaths down.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog