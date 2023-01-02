Japan reports 76,264 new coronavirus cases

Visitors walk to pray for good luck during their "hatsumode," or their first visit of the year to a shrine or temple, at Kawasaki Daishi temple in Kawasaki, on Monday.

Japan on Monday reported 76,264 new coronavirus cases, down 10,660 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 7,537 new cases, down 1,649 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 595, up three from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 208.

