Japan reports 76,264 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 76,264 new coronavirus cases, down 10,660 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 7,537 new cases, down 1,649 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, unchanged from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 595, up three from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 208.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Steven Mccarthy
Horrible holiday numbers …. Again ….
Zoroto
Still pretty high considering that almost everything was closed yesterday.
Though, anecdotally, I walked by a PCR testing center today, and there were about a dozen people waiting.
CommodoreFlag
Experts say the pandemic is over and covid-19 can be considered an endemic disease.
Zoroto
Please do that. Nobody is stopping you.
gintonic
Horrible holiday numbers …. Again …."
Yes, I recommend staying inside the bunker and keeping safe. If stepping outside a full bio hazard suit is recommended. Or just stay calm and live a normal life as most of the world does. Choices.
Importantly - out of 76 K - serious cases in Tokyo unchanged, nationwide up by 3, deaths down.