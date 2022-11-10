Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 78,577 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 78,577 new coronavirus cases, down 8,833 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 7,969 new cases, down 1,043 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 188, up 11 from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 100.

2 Comments
Numbers falling. At last it's all over. Until China make the new variant.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Time to lock it all down?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

