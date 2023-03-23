Japan reports 8,485 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 8,485 new coronavirus cases, up 4,025 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 908 new cases, up 535 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 73, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 40.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
Elvis is here
A slight rise in cases. Probably due to less masks so is expected
Infection and vaccination are thought to heighten immunity to the virus. And elderly people need to continue protecting themselves through vaccination and masks, because they have a higher risk of falling seriously ill if they catch the virus.