Japan reports 81,401 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Tuesday reported 81,401 new coronavirus cases, up 49,779 from Monday. Tokyo reported 8,665 new cases, up 5,176 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 20, up two from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 176, up two from Monday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 70.

Terrifying. But seriously, I wonder if they will be higher or lower in Nov 2023?

