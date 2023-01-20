Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 82,614 new coronavirus cases

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 82,614 new coronavirus cases, down 13,778 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 6,603 new cases, down 1,116 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 49, up five from Thursday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 673, down eight from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 425.

2 Comments
Wow! These Covid numbers are certainly numbers!!!

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

I wonder if numbers will be higher or lower tomorrow?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

