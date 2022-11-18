Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 84,375 new coronavirus cases

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday reported 84,375 new coronavirus cases, down 8,630 from Thursday. Tokyo reported 8,292 new cases, down 1,463 from Thursday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, unchanged from Thursday. The nationwide figure was 260, up two from Thursday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 99.

5 Comments
Numbers go up and down like a yo-yo. This virus will be around for some time, but it time for people to move on from panic mode.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Most things are back to normal from my perspective. The last vestiges of coronavirus restrictions for me are the mandatory third vaccine/PCR result upon entry to Japan and enforced mask wearing at my gym.

No need for either of these at this stage.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I'll be happy when people stop waiting until the daily covid report is uploaded so they can post essentially the same comment as yesterday.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

wondering why we need to read this here everyday?

who really wants to know details can find it at official website of jpn gov,right?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

but it time for people to move on from panic mode.

Sage words from the London World Service!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

