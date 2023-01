People wait to offer prayers at Senso-ji temple in Tokyo on Sunday, the first day of the new year in Tokyo.

Japan on Sunday reported 86,924 new coronavirus cases, down 20,541 from Saturday. Tokyo reported 9,186 new cases, down 2,003 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 45, down one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 592, up four from Saturday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 247.

