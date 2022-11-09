Japan reports 87,410 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 87,410 new coronavirus cases, up 6,009 from Tuesday. Tokyo reported 9,012 new cases, up 347 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 18, down two from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 177, up one from Tuesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 97.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Good
Numbers creeping back up, bringing us ever closer to herd immunity.
Eastman
Japan reports 97 new coronavirus-related deaths.
just curious how many from cases and deaths were vaccinated?
top secret info for masses from very start of these "daily updates".
why cant we know this important information?
are you hiding something?
that so called vaccines were ineffective at least?
painkiller
An upward trend still!!
Masks and vaccines are not working here.
Global experts were advising from the beginning that the Japan model is not the right strategy.
The experts were right.
Robert N
Close the borders and shut everything down. Things can only get worse. Etc.
virusrex
The death ratio per infected case says they surely do. What scientific evidence do you have of the opposite?
Which experts? which model? Even if not a perfect strategy right now the Japanese way of dealing with the pandemic has been described as very successful.
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/982234?src=WNL_trdalrt_pos1_ous_221014
The best part is that counterproductive, unscientific lockdowns are not necessary for this. Just vaccines and other measures that reduce the risk after infection.