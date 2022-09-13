Japan reports 87,572 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 87,572 new coronavirus cases.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 8,855 new cases, up 3,201 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 412, unchanged from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (9,617), Aichi (8,757), Kanagawa (4,279), Hyogo (3,859), Shizuoka (3,181), Fukuoka (3,179), Chiba (3,131), Saitama (2,982), Hokkaido (2,367), Gifu (2,344) and Kagoshima (1,932).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 220.

