Japan reports 87,572 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Tuesday reported 87,572 new coronavirus cases.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 8,855 new cases, up 3,201 from Monday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 28, down four from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 412, unchanged from Monday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (9,617), Aichi (8,757), Kanagawa (4,279), Hyogo (3,859), Shizuoka (3,181), Fukuoka (3,179), Chiba (3,131), Saitama (2,982), Hokkaido (2,367), Gifu (2,344) and Kagoshima (1,932).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths was 220.© Japan Today
18 Comments
CommodoreFlag
Huge numbers compared to one year ago! :O
And even huger numbers compared to two years ago! :O
But it's a completely different variant. Much milder. Especially when factoring in that most have been infected already or vaccinated.
Steven Mccarthy
60% increase from yesterday…. Wth…: get lined up for your vaccination asap !
Elvis is here
Those 8 mixes volunteered for nothing !!???!!
Elvis is here
*mice ( ◠‿◠ )
ClippetyClop
If only we could evade your daily nonsense so predictably
virusrex
Crystal ball arguments are not something worth listening, do you have the professional opinion of any expert that says the omicron vaccine is not needed? because making baseless predictions about the future is not exactly trustworthy.
Sad to see how little importance you give to hundreds of deaths every day, but their doctors and families would completely disagree with you about this "runny nose". If your argument depends completely on having no empathy for the people that get sick, hospitalized or die maybe it is time to think carefully why it you need these arguments to defend what you believe.
Algernon LaCroix
You're right, but only by accident. Disinformation does stoke fear, and you've been a promoter of it since this whole affair began.
virusrex
Not at all, being systematically biased against scientific information is what makes them afraid of accepting what can be demonstrated with evidence.
Giving up from using arguments and instead trying badly thought personal attacks is a clear way to demonstrate who is the one spreading disinformation. If you had any actual evidence to defend what you believed you would be using it instead of ad hominem fallacies.
Sanjinosebleed
But you told everyone the vaccines worked and stopped death and stopped transmission …what happened? The infection and death rate now is higher than it has ever been. Ipso facto the vaccines designed for an extinct variant are worthless! Along with the new vaccine which has been tested on those poor 8 mice only, well that isn’t even worth discussing! 5000 people sadly die everyday in Japan. I am also very sceptical, based on a lot of the evidence showing the way most died WITH not FROM Covid, of the reporting parameters…
TorafusuTorasan
Ha, even the headline writers are going loco from this never ending story. For the rest of this year, they should alternate decimal points and commas from one article to the next, and write unwieldy things like 8.855 thousand just to keep us readers on our toes.
virusrex
Again making up imaginary things? can you even link to where this was supposedly said?
Vaccines HELP reducing disease, complications, hospitalizations and death, and even infection and transmission, but nobody ever said they would be 100% effective and would keep being so even against any variant that could appear.
So no, your strawman is still just something you pulled from thin air when you could do nothing against the actual things that were said by the experts and proved with data.
Because you say so? based on what evidence? because the one that the experts use to recommend the vaccines clearly show they are still very successful at preventing the worst consequences of covid, can you defend your belief with actual evidence?
Repeating debunked disinformation do not make it less false, the new boosters safety and efficacy data include clinical data from different formulations, which is why this information is included in the evidence presented.
So you know more than the professionals that treat those patients and say the infection is a very important cause of their deaths, and that they could have lived a long time with their comorbidities without it? and how do you prove this supposed authority?
Steven Mccarthy
Sanji …. For a while…. You whined you couldn’t visit your Japanese girlfriend because of the border restrictions. That morphed into your Japanese “partner.” That morphed into your Japanese “wife.” When if and that’s a big IF , any of those 3 were true , you could have visited here anytime! You falsely claimed it was all a conspiracy and that within 2weeks after the election the borders would open completely! You have falsely claimed forever that only Japan is still stuck on the numbers .!. News flash … for your viewing pleasure…. Australia has the easiest Covid information pages to navigate.!.
https://www.australia.gov.au/
In fact , any foreign visitor to Australia can get vaccinated for free .!. Furthermore, on 9/9 … yes just 4 days ago … Australia just lifted their border restrictions completely….. and here you are once again beating your “open up” and “move on” drums .!. You’re anti vax , anti mask , anti anything to disrupts your boring life …. You claim you live in Australia where 93% of the population of all ages is vaccinated.!. You spam this Japanese site daily with your science fiction…. Do the world a favor … get vaccinated.!. Stop whining about mice when you know if it was rats you’d be more than happy.!. And whoever your “partner” is …. You should keep hoping they never see the things you posts .!.
Elvis is here
Oh, those poor mice. I'm gonna get that vaccine junk pump out off me and have it thrown in the furnace. I can still see their little faces when I close my eyes.
ClippetyClop
If we were all asked who to take medical advice from on here, Virusrex would probably be top of that list.
You, Sanji and the other antivaxxing quack-remedy strawman bro-science crew would be on quite a separate list altogether.