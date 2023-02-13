Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 9,423 new coronavirus cases

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 9,423 new coronavirus cases, down 4,317 from Sunday. It is the first since June 27 that the national total has been below 10,000. Tokyo reported 810 new cases, up 11 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 21, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 286, down five from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 93.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Only 21 in Tokyo with severe symptoms! Hope this trend continues for at least another few weeks and that the lows between shrinking waves are also smaller each time.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

…so why are we waiting until May 8th to change the classification relax the so called “guidelines”?

3 ( +5 / -2 )

It's so disappointing that it has gone to only 4 digits now. Please... more more more! JT needs more news!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

so why are we waiting until May 8th to change the classification relax the so called “guidelines”?

I think because the government know the actual numbers and are just hoping they're actually lower by May 8th

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog