Japan reports 9,423 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 9,423 new coronavirus cases, down 4,317 from Sunday. It is the first since June 27 that the national total has been below 10,000. Tokyo reported 810 new cases, up 11 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 21, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 286, down five from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 93.© Japan Today
Pickle
Only 21 in Tokyo with severe symptoms! Hope this trend continues for at least another few weeks and that the lows between shrinking waves are also smaller each time.
Highlander in Tokyo
…so why are we waiting until May 8th to change the classification relax the so called “guidelines”?
Seigi
It's so disappointing that it has gone to only 4 digits now. Please... more more more! JT needs more news!
Zizi
I think because the government know the actual numbers and are just hoping they're actually lower by May 8th