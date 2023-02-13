Japan reports 9,423 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 9,423 new coronavirus cases, down 4,317 from Sunday. It is the first since June 27 that the national total has been below 10,000. Tokyo reported 810 new cases, up 11 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 21, down one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 286, down five from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 93.

