Japan reports 9,834 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 9,834 new coronavirus cases, down 1,971 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 794 new cases, down 132 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms nationwide was 124, down four from Wednesday, health officials said.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 80.

If everyone just does the right things, we can flatten this curve in just 2 weeks.

Let's Go - Covid Zero.

We are in this together.

Staying apart - Keeps us together.

People wrongly thought they were 'fully vaccinated' at 2 doses - May not be enough to stop transmission.

Hopefully by Monday the 13th, people will stay true to their paths.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Please continue wearing a mask for the next 25 years.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

