Japan reports 93,005 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 93,005 new coronavirus cases, down 14,181 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 9,755 new cases, down 359 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, down one from Wednesday. The nationwide figure was 258, down five from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 133.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Seigi
Oh so what is the purpose of reporting this? To connect it with the foreign travelers?