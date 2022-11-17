Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan reports 93,005 new coronavirus cases

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan on Thursday reported 93,005 new coronavirus cases, down 14,181 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 9,755 new cases, down 359 from Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 22, down one from Wednesday. The nationwide figure was 258, down five from Wednesday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 133.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Oh so what is the purpose of reporting this? To connect it with the foreign travelers?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Things to Know About Traveling to Japan in 2022 and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

5 Stunning Rose Gardens In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

5 Standout White Truffle Courses This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Izumo this Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Cool Things to do in Takadanobaba

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo