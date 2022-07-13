Japan reports 94,493 coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 94,493 new coronavirus cases, up 18,491 from Tuesday. It was the highest figure since Feb 17.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 16,878 new coronavirus cases, up 5,367 from Tuesday and up 7,246 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, up seven from Tuesday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (10,452), Aichi (6,364), Kanagawa (6,193), Fukuoka (5,180), Saitama (5,002), Hyogo (4,158), Okinawa (3,518), Chiba (3,837), Kumamoto (2,561), Shizuoka (2,195), Kagoshima (1,579), Hokkaido (1,349), Hiroshima (1,252), Miyazaki (1,199), Oita (1,124), Saga (1,071), Mie (a record high 1,068), Nara (1,040), Shimane (1,024), Gifu (992), Miyagi (870), Ehime (867), Nagasaki (861), Gunma (857), Okayama (759), Shiga (731), Ishikawa (a record high 709), Tochigi (704), Aomori (700), Nagano (699), Ibaraki (632), Wakayama (630), Iwate (597), Niigata (585), Yamaguchi (512), Fukushima (507), Toyama (426), Kagawa (417), Fukui (388), Tottori (376), Kochi (370), Yamanashi (350), Tokushima (278), Akita (268) and Yamagata (268).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 31.

