Japan reports 94,493 coronavirus cases

Japan on Wednesday reported 94,493 new coronavirus cases, up 18,491 from Tuesday. It was the highest figure since Feb 17.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 16,878 new coronavirus cases, up 5,367 from Tuesday and up 7,246 from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 13, up one from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 90, up seven from Tuesday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Osaka (10,452), Aichi (6,364), Kanagawa (6,193), Fukuoka (5,180), Saitama (5,002), Hyogo (4,158), Okinawa (3,518), Chiba (3,837), Kumamoto (2,561), Shizuoka (2,195), Kagoshima (1,579), Hokkaido (1,349), Hiroshima (1,252), Miyazaki (1,199), Oita (1,124), Saga (1,071), Mie (a record high 1,068), Nara (1,040), Shimane (1,024), Gifu (992), Miyagi (870), Ehime (867), Nagasaki (861), Gunma (857), Okayama (759), Shiga (731), Ishikawa (a record high 709), Tochigi (704), Aomori (700), Nagano (699), Ibaraki (632), Wakayama (630), Iwate (597), Niigata (585), Yamaguchi (512), Fukushima (507), Toyama (426), Kagawa (417), Fukui (388), Tottori (376), Kochi (370), Yamanashi (350), Tokushima (278), Akita (268) and Yamagata (268).
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 31.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
15 Comments
Login to comment
Nemo
Oh, so THATS why the number was 2 hours later then usual….
wow, this is bad…
Bobo
looks more like a phone number not daily tally.
painkiller
As I predicted, we will soon see 100,000+
Stay masked! Can't rely on the vax.
Pickle
We're about to see the new all time peak! thankfully its much milder than earlier variants such as the original novel strain or its delta offshoot... this highly contagious omicron subvariant may help this pandemic pass faster by ripping off the proverbial bandaid. Hopefully the healthcare system is robust and prepared enough that there won't be any avoidable deaths (those who will get seriously ill when inevitably infected, but could die without effective intensive care).
Yubaru
New record down here, over 3,500 and health officials are warning that there could be 20,000 to 30,000 new cases in Okinawa this week alone.
Yubaru
No one should rely on the vaccination, and anyone who does is an idiot living with their head in the sand.
A vaccination for COVID does not make one immune, just like the flu vaccination, it lessens the symptoms if one happens to catch it!
drlucifer
Never ending story.
Begining to sound like a broken record.
I can barely eat a decent meal let alone fruits, veggies and meat
Driving my family to an amusement park has become an elusive dream.
Corona is the least of my concern doesn't mean I don't take precaution.
My biggest concern is the rising cost of necessities and income that is in free fall
as it is going to kill me before corona
Alex
Tokyo alone jumped over 5,000 in one day? (From about 11,000 to 16,000?) That is actually crazy! Then again, I've seen a lot more people on crowded morning trains (and other crowded indoor areas) entirely forgoing their masks. I understand not wearing a mask outside in the summer heat, but when you're in a crowded, indoor space...Disappointing to see these numbers, honestly.
Monty
No one should rely on the vaccination, and anyone who does is an idiot living with their head in the sand.
I 100% agree!
But unfortunately there are too many idiots around who are pushing nonstop for the vaccine, even the reality shows us now that the vaccine is just an unimportant drop in the game.
Kitchener Leslie
Japan will be in masks for decades over this.
Monty
Can't rely on the vax.
Very true!
treble4punk
I don't get why people have such a hard time understanding, there's no single solution.
We have 4 tools:
Vaccines - keep them up to date
Masks - Wear them tight, not loose, and put your nose in
Airflow, always make sure you have airflow, else avoid the placeDecisions on whether to partake in unnecessary high risk events.
Use these tools in combinations to lower your risk. Don't rely on a single one. Don't say any of them are useless because they aren't 100% effective. This is exactly why we're still in a pandemic.
John Noun
This is a really good point.
The amount of people on the trains, and students I teach, with their nose over the mask...
Idiotic.
You might aswell not even bother wearing one
Bronco
Proudly in the idiotic camp.
Oxygen is healthy, I want as much of it as possible.
Plus masks put the mouth biome out of whack which then begins to affect digestion and causes throat infections.
Rakuraku
These figures do not have much meaning because there are only the tip of the iceberg. I know 3 persons that caught it last week. So there is no way that 16,878 is even close from reality for a Tokyo population of 14 mio. More likely to have 10 time more at least.
This is not surprising because the vacine offers very little against protection as White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded yesterday “ COVID-19 vaccines do not protect overly well against infection”
Having said that it seems to still offer a protection against severe form.
Monty
This is not surprising because the vacine offers very little against protection
Absolutely!
John Noun
Oh well done
Monty
Use these tools in combinations to lower your risk. Don't rely on a single one.
That is the point.
Don't rely on a single one.
But unfortunately there are too many idiots around who are telling us nonstop how effective the vaccine is and that the vaccine is the silver bullet.
And as long as such people are spreading day in day out their BS, and people believe them by thinking the vaccine is the silver bullet, the cases will always increase.*