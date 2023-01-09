Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan reports 95,308 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

Japan on Monday reported 95,308 new coronavirus cases, down 95,230 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 8,199 new cases, down 6,925 from Sunday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 55, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 648, down 23 from Sunday.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 336.

Nobody cares, not even Zoroto when he shows up to post another meaningless RIP for those who died WITH covid.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

