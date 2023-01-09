Japan reports 95,308 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Monday reported 95,308 new coronavirus cases, down 95,230 from Sunday. Tokyo reported 8,199 new cases, down 6,925 from Sunday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 55, up one from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 648, down 23 from Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 336.© Japan Today
