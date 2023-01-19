Japan reports 96,392 new coronavirus cases

Japan on Thursday reported 96,392 new coronavirus cases, down 28,716 from Wednesday. Tokyo reported 7,719 new cases, down 1,468 from Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 44, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 681, down nine from Wednesday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 451.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
Eastman
Japan reports 451 covid related deaths.
How about this headline?
One question-how this is possible in country with high% of vaccination,facemasked people,social distances,all of these plexi walls and vinyl curtains in taxi,buses,kombinis?
Any serious thoughts?
Its is hard to admit that all of covid "science" is completely useless?
Hermitage Nads
Nobody cares.
Omicron’s mortality rate was essentially zero for people under 60 and 0.18% for those aged 60 to 79, putting it very close to the seasonal flu’s mortality rate of 0.01% for people under 60 and 0.19% for those aged 60 to 79.
Downgrade it to the same level as the flu and get rid of masks already.
vendingmachinemusic
My serious thought is what about the 451 families grieving while keyboard warriors complain about a clear piece of plastic being such an inconvenience for them. Japan has never had any vaccine or mask mandates. If you think Japan enforces social distancing, 7:45-8:45am on the Yamanote line will prove you wrong.
Elvis is here
You take the lead.
Might I add, in all seriousness, nothing beats finding things out yourself if you really want to learn.
But I suspect your request for "serious thoughts" is a product of a deep sense of insecurity created by the pandemic, and your mind is already closed to alternatives to your narrative. Ponder those points before going any further.
Bobo
@eastman, I agree totally.
but in Japan everyone shuts up and gets back in line with ya mask and santized hands without questioning it.
Elvis is here
Do you know what "Bobo" is slang for in Japanese?