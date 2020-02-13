Japan reports first coronavirus death; 3 others, including doctor test positive

A woman has died from the coronavirus in Japan, the first such death in the country since the epidemic spread from China, the health minister said on Thursday.
Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told a news conference on Thursday that a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture had died. She was the first fatality in Japan, and the third outside mainland China.
The woman fell ill in January but only later showed symptoms of pneumonia and was hospitalised, then transferred to another hospital when her condition worsened.
Her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed after her death, Kato said. The route of contagion was being investigated.
The minister also confirmed that the woman was the mother-in-law of a Tokyo taxi driver in his 70s who had tested positive for the virus.
A man in his 20s, who is a company employee, from Chiba, has also tested positive, while in Wakayama Prefecture, a doctor in his 50s has tested positive for the virus, Kato confirmed.
On the Diamond Princess cruise liner quarantined in the port of Yokohama, 44 new cases were confirmed.
But in some good news for the 3,500-odd passengers and crew who have been stuck onboard since Feb 3, Japan said it would allow some elderly people who have tested negative for the coronavirus to disembark ahead of schedule.
Japan is of the countries worst affected by the epidemic outside China, with 251 confirmed cases, including those on the Diamond Princess.
Kato announced earlier on Thursday that elderly passengers on the Diamond Princess who have pre-existing conditions or are in windowless rooms would be allowed to leave starting from Friday, rather than the originally targeted date of Feb 19. They will complete their quarantine onshore.
The liner was quarantined on arrival in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Feb 3 after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it travelled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus that has now killed more than 1,350 people in mainland China.
About 80% of the ship's passengers were aged 60 or over, with 215 in their 80s and 11 in their 90s, according to Japanese media. The ship, managed by Princess Cruise Lines and owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp, typically has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670.
The additional 44 cases included 43 passengers and one crew member, Kyodo news agency said. With the number of those infected on the cruise ship now up to 218 plus one quarantine officer, concerns have been raised about conditions on the ship.
Brandon Brown, a health expert at the University of California, said that despite some passengers' concerns, recycled air on the ship did not pose a risk.
"The more likely explanation for the spread of infection during quarantine on the ship is the high passenger interaction due to close quarters and limited personal space on any cruise ship," Brown said.
Indian media aired videos in which Indian crew members said they were working in close quarters and appealed for help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A health ministry official could not confirm how many of those infected so far on the ship were crew.
Also on Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the cabinet would decide on Friday on spending 15.3 billion yen from the budget reserve to respond to the coronavirus.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori repeated that the Summer Olympics due to held in the capital from July 24 would go ahead as planned.
"I would like to clearly reiterate that cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Games are not being considered," he said at the start of a meeting with International Olympic Committee Coordination Commission Chief John Coates.
Alex Einz
two taxi drivers and doctor, all professions that interact with people.. are they going to track everyone they came in contact with or wait till those show up sick or dead?
Dr. Theopolis
when the first case of this disease popped up, I said to myself, gotta stop all travel from China to Japan. That didn’t happen and now look!
oldman_13
This thing is clearly worse than expected.
RIP
Educator60
“Her infection with the coronavirus confirmed after her death, Kato said. The route of contagion was being investigated.
The minister also confirmed that a Tokyo taxi driver in his 70s had tested positive for the virus,”
It was already announced last night that the Kanagawa woman who died is the mother-in-law of the Tokyo taxi driver.
Samit Basu
Two cab driver infection means Wuhan coronavirus is now an endemic community disease persisting through the Tokyo Olympics.
At least vaccines should be ready in time for next year's Wuhan virus season.
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/12/cdc-prepares-for-coronavirus-to-take-a-foothold-in-the-us.html
quercetum
They are only allowing the elderly over 80 yrs old who tested negative to leave. If you’re with your 85 year old mother on the ship, would you just let her leave by herself?
Sh1mon M4sada
A WHO advisor is reported to have said 2/3 of the world population could get infected in a recent WHO meeting.
zatoizugoodo
If it gets bad here in Japan I will become a hikkikomori. With my weak immune system this virus would love me to death. I'm not taking any chances. I've got enough savings to quit my job and hide out for a good while. Good job China! Maybe...you know... clean up your eating and living habits...?
Akie
Japan needs to screening to find the source of the virus. Or it will be too late.
kurisupisu
Abe isn’t ‘brushing aside concerns’ now , is he?
Instead of preventing Chinese passengers disembarking in Japan, the virus has been allowed to spread!
Stationing police next to quarantine desks at airports doesn’t have much effect on viral transmissions.
Preventing transmission from the source does.
For those of us wishing to travel from Japan to foreign lands, will now be severely inconvenienced.
The Abe government has shown its ineffectiveness once again.
Strangerland
The source is China. Everyone already knows that.
Akie
Strangerland, no, the sources are still not identified.
quercetum
We need to know the source(s) (individuals). You can’t let the source. for example continue to drive a taxi around town.
Strangerland
Sure it has - China.
Akie
kurisupisu, Abe govt did good job on this, please be objective.
didou
The J-news did not report the case in Chiba is a taxi driver.
Strangerland
Virus comes from China. Huge pandemic happening there. The Chinese government says "who, us?"
Once again regimes thinking that people who aren't subject to them are going to be stupid enough to believe their propaganda.
kurisupisu
@Akie
In my opinion no.
However, Abe has the opportunity to restrict flights from infected countries to Japan immediately.
This needs to be done,otherwise Japan will see more deaths...
Akie
kurisupisu, when people leave China, they are screened one by one. China is very responsible nation. When visitors come, Japan govt also screen them, not everyone of them, but scientifically reasonable.
Sh1mon M4sada
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/feb/5/china-denies-lab-link-to-coronavirus-as-questions-/
When the Chinese government says the virus is 'because of Chinese unsanitary lifestyle', you know the government is trying to hide something else "INCOMPETENCE".
Ah_so
That's a straw man against China. She knows exactly that the virus originated there and has been doing a lot to control it, including locking down a city nearly as big as Tokyo.
Aly Rustom
Someone please correct me if I'm wrong- but if I'm not mistaken, isn't this the first death of a non chinese national? There was a death reported in the Phillipines, but it was a chinese man.
That's what I've been saying for a while..
kurisupisu
If symptoms of the corona virus infection was apparent in screened passengers then measures would be effective.
However, some Chinese travelers have used anti virals to mask symptoms or are asymptomatic.
The Kanagawa death was misdiagnosed and only later was the corona virus discovered post mortem.
Treating this particular corona virus as akin to influenza is a mistake.
For that reason, there have to be stricter barriers in place.
Haaa Nemui
I think the first was actually an American man in China. Not sure the details though.
Hiro
For those who are confuse. Most of the infected cases are in hospitals receiving treatments. And those that they were in contact with usually can be quarantine for 14days until the symptoms show up. Once they get sick, they would be tested if they had it or not. This way is to prevent of wasting too many test kits. The woman who died had already infected that Tokyo taxi chauffeur. He was already in quarantine and only been confirm to be infected after so many days. Most of any new cases that show up are already people who are under the watch of the government. The virus is not spreading like everyone thinks. Is merely being misinformed. 14 days and if you get sick during that time, only then will you be tested. That is what they are also doing on the cruise ships to prevent from wasting 3000 test kits. They are waiting for the infected to show symptoms before testing them. This is why they weren't planning to have them leave the ship until the 14 days are up.
Aly Rustom
Thank you for that!