Japan reports more than 1,200 more coronavirus cases

Japan on Saturday reported more than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus, topping the 1,000 mark for the third day, with cluster outbreaks and infections at home occurring at the height of the summer holiday season.
The tally compares with 1,361 the previous day after surpassing 1,000 cases for the first time on Thursday since Aug 9. The cumulative total stood at more than 55,830. The nationwide death toll stood at 1,106 after seven more deaths were confirmed on the day.
Tokyo saw the country's highest number of 385 new cases, above 380 for the second straight day. It has also seen infections in three digits every day in August.
The daily figures reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions.
The capital saw new daily cases in the range of 100 to 200 from Monday, but the figure climbed to 389 on Friday, surpassing 300 for the first time since Aug 9.
Among Tokyo's 385 cases, transmission routes were confirmed in 136, of which nearly half or 64 were caused by infections at home.
An official at the Tokyo metropolitan government said such infections likely occurred "as families are spending more time together due to the summer holidays." The official called for thorough precautionary measures especially when living with elderly people.
Tokyo, which maintains its alert at the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading," has asked residents to refrain from traveling or returning to their hometowns to visit relatives during the holidays.
It has also requested establishments serving alcohol and karaoke venues to close by 10 p.m. through the end of August to curb the spread of the virus.
In Kanagawa Prefecture neighboring Tokyo, 136 cases were reported, a record-high for a single day, as it topped the 100 mark for the third straight day.
The tally includes a cluster of infections at a wrestling club at Nippon Sport Science University in Yokohama, where 15 members and three former members were newly found to be coronavirus positive on top of two found positive earlier.
A group infection has also occurred at an elementary school in Atsugi, another city in Kanagawa, where a teacher and a pupil were found infected, adding to infections of four teachers and 10 pupils reported earlier.
Osaka saw 151, Aichi Prefecture 72 and Fukuoka Prefecture 75 new cases of the virus. Japan's southern island prefecture of Okinawa, a popular tourist destination, reported 48 new cases.© KYODO
TigersTokyoDome
Abe thinks he can ride it out until the vaccine arrives. Protect yourselves for the next 5 months. Abe will do nothing. No plan, no new laws, no lockdown, no financial support for small business. Commute on busy transport and go to the office. They are doing nothing.
Totally the opposite to New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam.
Reckless
Another low number. I will not worry until we reach a new high. The main problem seems to be outside of Tokyo where medical infrastructure is weaker and mortality rates may rise. For my part I have stayed home or near home since February but some neighbors and others are going all over Japan so this thing is spread far and wide.
Fuzzy
On the high side for a Saturday.... during Obon holiday. I’d bet money we’ll see 500+ around Wednesday/Thursday next week
Monty
@TigersTokyoDome
Read the news from today.
South Korea has biggest increase in numbers today since march.
Monty
@Fuzzy
Even the numbers are 500+, so what?
Look around the world, everywhere numbers increased, clusters came up...whatever. Everywhere, even after strickt lockdowns, the virus came back.
Many countries says now, no lockdowns anymore.
Because they learned that Lockdowns can prevent the Virus only temporary.
@TigersTokyoDome
Not only Abe is waiting for the vaccine. The whole world is waiting.
You can not blame Abe for that.
Vietnam bought the Vaccine from Russia today.
We are now 8 months in the pandemic.
Conclusion after 8 months:
Lockdowns makes no sense!
You can not kill the Virus!
Learn to live with it by doing your best personal prevention!
Wait for a vaccine!
Jimizo
We get your message. No need to keep posting it.
Monty
@Jimizo
I agree with you!
No need to post it again and again.
But I do it, because many people dont understand and must wake up from their depressed ultraparanoia sleep.
TigersTokyoDome
Monty, you miss the point completely. S Korea may have a rise again but at least they make an effort. New Zealand has a second increase but they make a huge effort to protect their population.
Yes the lockdown, masks etc cannot stop Covid-19 from spreading. But at least these other governments are trying to protect their people. What do you get here in Japan - just words, slogans, and colored lights on rainbow bridge.
Monty
But I am happy to see that everybody is getting bored from that news or topic about virus cases.
Just 8 comments now. Very very few.
People are getting uninterested and start to live their lifes with the virus.
That is nice!
Fuzzy
@Monty
Take a deep breath and calm down. I'm merely making an observation based on the pattern we've seen play out over the past several months.
Pukey2
What we need in Japan is a mascot or anime character. Or perhaps an 'idol' or 'tarento' as the anti-virus ambassador. That's oddly missing.
Ashley Shiba
Abe-san, has a responsibility as Prime Minister to protect all citizens of this country to the best of his ability and I see none of that at all on his behalf and that of his cronies whose paychecks are being paid by us the tax payers.
carpslidy
Ashley ShibaToday 09:54 pm JST
Excellent point, he has to protect the jobs and freedoms of all
As we are not in lockdown and seeing as less than a dozen elderly people are dying a littler earlier, he is doing a good job.
carpslidy
Kami
Lockdowns make no sense when people brazenly disregard them. Everyone knows better, apparently.
No, but it could have been seriously halted if all Governments had acted faster in Lockdown measures. Especially China, but who am I kidding.
The majority of people are selfish and have no real idea of consequence. You can do your personal best, but makes no difference when 100 people next to you aren't.
I have lost good friends to this virus Monty. You may not give a crap, but I do.
ohara
But I am happy to see that everybody is getting bored from that news or topic about virus cases.
Just 8 comments now. Very very few.
Actually, I think its that people realize the daily numbers are meaningless because of the totally unscientific way the data is gathered and presented. Speaking for myself anyway.
>
oyattosa!!!
300 for a city like Tokyo is nothing.
Akula
More people where listed as recovered in Japan yesterday (1,466) than were listed as new infections (1,233).
385 infections in Tokyo is a lot, but the virus has not spread in the way the doom and gloom merchants said it would.
Japan has made the correct decision to live with the virus and get on with things.