Japan reports over 970 new cases ofcoronavirus infection; 222 in Tokyo

Japan reported over 970 new cases of the oronavirus on Wednesday, as urban centers including Tokyo and Osaka continued to see high levels of infection.
Tokyo confirmed 222 new coronavirus cases, of which around 67 percent had unknown transmission routes. The metropolitan government said those in their 20s and 30s accounted for 60 percent of the infections, while 26 individuals were in their 60s or above.
The single-day increase in the capital compared with 188 on Tuesday, 197 on Monday and 331 on Sunday.
Tokyo's cumulative total now stands at over 16,474, while that of the whole country topped 52,000.
Average daily new infections in Tokyo over the last seven days stood at 312.7, according to the metropolitan government, which has raised its own alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading."
Tokyo has requested residents to refrain from traveling, including to hometowns during the Bon holiday season, and for karaoke venues and establishments serving alcohol to close by 10 p.m. until the end of August.
Osaka Prefecture reported 184 new cases, marking its ninth consecutive day of triple-digit infections and bringing its cumulative total to 6,178.
The prefectural government last week asked nightlife establishments in the major entertainment district of Minami to close or shorten operating hours until Aug 20.© KYODO
Fiddlers
Well more lower numbers so the explosion of infections many people were predicting hasn't happened yet. Imagine the economic damage if we had needlessly locked down again.
Christopher Glen
And those recovered? This never gets mentioned
Kaerimashita
Meh. More evidence that lockdowns are maybe not the answer to this whole mess. Japan (and some other countries) were far less draconian in their response to this illness and the numbers don't show drastically worse outcomes.
Jack
Totally agree with you, Christopher Glen.
Every day, it's the same kind of reporting. For what purpose?
Reckless
On one hand I am baffled by Japan's low numbers and expect that they will be in line with other open democratic nations. On the other hand, I want to the numbers to drop dramatically so that I can travel again.
Christopher Glen
Some perspective https://italicsmag.com/2020/07/21/should-face-masks-be-compulsory/
ohara
The numbers game Japan plays. The way it is set up Its meaningless whichever side youre on re covid19. Complete bs. JT would do better to drop the silly “reporting” charade.
TigersTokyoDome
Factually incorrect. Why doesn't JT mention the 3 day test turnaround time? Today's numbers are Sunday's.
Are Japan Today saying these tests are turned around within the day? Incorrect.
Vince Black
Again, these are just cases. Meaningless
drlucifer
Looks like you don't understand that there is a correlation between the number of positives with the number of pcr test. Even DT knows that.
drlucifer
And the number of test that yielded the positives never gets mentioned.
Monty
I feel very very sorry for all the negative posters here.
I dont know how many months you already wish and hope for the big apocalypse to come to Japan, and it doesnt happen.
I really hope that you can get out of your depression hole and start to enjoy life again.
Harry_Gatto
Published every day in The Mainichi.
https://mainichi.jp/english/covid19
N.M.
@Monty
And you continuously fail to understand that the numbers are meaningless unless the testing is dramatically increased. If you test only 2000 people you are not going to find 10.000 cases.
Add on top of that the fact that post-mortem tests are very rarely done (if ever), and you get low number of cases and low number of deaths reported.
So by itself there is nothing that can be concluded from those numbers, whichever "side" you are on. However we can look at other countries and see what happened when they increased their testing. Spoiler alert, they found even more cases.
Countries that have correctly implemented measure are almost out of this mess (e.g. New Zealand, Iceland, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and countless others, especially islands). Countries that have denied it existed or that it was dangerous will have slow economic activity for at least one more year (such is the case in Japan).
As it stands, the Olympics will be canceled next year, so will any tourism in countries that still have uncontrollable number of cases (in Japan more than 60% of cases are of unknown origin and untraceable). The impact to the economy (esp; since Japan exports more than it imports) will be very high.
Unfortunately, the current government gave up the science.
Ashley Shiba
N.M, I agree with you that there is not enough testing, and so, we do not have a true sense of the real numbers here. With that said, even with the 3 lower digit results due to the low testing shows for real concern and by publishing them hopefully people will get the message to stay home, more. Until that happens this virus is only going too increase and the number of sick, too. Look at Okinawa as a good example of how bad it is and I pray for them that their numbers will go down.
JaneM2
@Christopher Glen
Thank you for the link. Interesting article. For some more perspective, another link, of an interview with the state epidemiologist of Sweden, which is now observing a steady trend of decrease in new infections, serious cases and fatality rate.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh9wso6bEAc
kyushubill
How many are critical? How many new cases out of how many tests? Unless this is mentioned then the number is just that - a number. Where can we find confirmation of that number? Not that I don't trust our bureaucrat over lords or the media ... but I don't trust them.
Monty
Just for the low test whining people:
Japan has a population of 125.000.000 people.
The active cases are 15.000.
That is an infection rate of 0.01%.
Let us say the tests are too low, let us say the active cases are 150.000.
That is an infection rate of 0.1%.
Ok, let us say the active cases are 1.500.000
That is an infection of 1%.
What kind of fear or panic do you want to sheer if the infection rate is just 0.01% or in the worst imagine case 1%?
Sana Hamaya
Infection in Japan is not "issue of Tokyo only" already.
Abe government only thrust domestic travel campaign, do nothing about Corona virus and urged spread of virus to whole Japan.
after start of problematic travel campaign, Corona virus victim also increasing gradually.
Bruce Chatwin
Japan ranks 100th out of 127 countries in reported testing conducted per 1 million inhabitants. Japan is reportedly testing at a rate of about 8,100 per million people of whom 4.7% are reported to have tested positive. France has a slightly higher reported infection rate at 5.1%; they are reportedly testing at a rate of about 52,000 tests per million people.
Active cases do not indicate infection; testing positive indicates infection. Over 51,000 cases of Covid-19 have reportedly now been confirmed in Japan. Given Japan's comparatively low testing rate, 51,000 confirmed cases is a disturbingly high number.
kyronstavic
222? I'll sell you the Rainbow Bridge for a cool 100,000 yen. All yours and cash only.
Thing is, if they expanded testing this would show a higher rate of cases but a lower rate of symptomatic patients, indicating that the virus is not as dangerous for the vast majority of the population as they would like us to believe, even though it's highly communicable.
Publishing more honest numbers would likely reduce the fear factor and justification for lockdowns, masks, social distancing and vaccines.
I often wonder why people think governments and the mainstream media are telling us the truth about this affair when they lie and obfuscate about everything else. Leopards, spots and all that.
i@n
To get a sense of extent of infection the govt conducted antibody testing reported last June.
Rate of infection for Tokyo was 0.1%
i@n
Then if there's more honest numbers they would have published it already as govt is opposed to lockdowns
kyronstavic
Not sure that I agree with you there, as the government isn't legally allowed to enforce lockdowns, just urge or recommend people to stay home. Granted, this may be working to a certain extent anyway. I think part of Japan's relatively low death illness rate even amongst older people is that Japan's elderly population is fairly healthy thanks to their diet. Plus, they get a fair bit of sunshine that boosts their vitamin D levels. That's not based on scientific research, just a hunch, but I think the diet and sunshine do play some part.
therougou
You can travel now. Went to Kyoto a few weeks ago and it was like a dream compared to before. Last week my wife went to Nara and said there was nobody there. If you don't travel now you are missing out!!!
Fixed
therougou
How so? From the start, Japan have only tested people that are really sick or those that have been in close contact with other infected people. So it makes sense that a relatively high percentage of those tests would come back positive. Nothing disturbing about that.
smithinjapan
Get ready for the worst to come in a couple of weeks when the Bon infections start getting counted.
therougou
Yes, but the same thing holds true for younger people. More obese, unhealthy people leads to more serious symptoms and death. Shouldn't really be a big mystery.
i@n
Lol I just used the term you used.
yoshisan88
Enjoy some normalities but at the same time take precautional measures. Government should test, trace and contain any clusters identified. Be alerted but do not panic.