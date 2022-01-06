Japan requests U.S. base curfews; Okinawa reports 981 virus cases

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks to reporters in Tokyo on Thursday after holding telephone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to impose curfews on U.S. bases in Japan, following a recent surge of coronavirus infections among American military personnel, the Japanese government said.

Hayashi told reporters after phone talks with his U.S. counterpart that he requested that the United States take thorough measures to prevent the virus from spreading further to address growing fears among local residents around U.S. bases.

Blinken responded that it is important to ensure the health and safety of not only U.S. military personnel but also local residents, adding that Washington will "do everything it can" by working together with Tokyo to curb the virus spread, according to Hayashi.

U.S. Forces Japan said in a statement issued after the talks that "more stringent mitigation measures" will be introduced for all U.S. military installations in Japan "due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases" at their facilities.

"The mitigation measures we have instituted throughout USFJ are intended to protect our force's readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan's citizens. We recognize we all have a part to play in keeping our communities safe," the statement said.

When movements are restricted until a negative test result is confirmed, wearing a mask will be required in public places and on-base facilities as part of the new measures, according to U.S. Forces Japan.

The talks, held at the request of Blinken, came as new COVID-19 cases have been rising in prefectures hosting U.S. military bases such as Okinawa and Yamaguchi with clusters of cases at U.S. force facilities, amid the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Okinawa Gov Denny Tamaki said Thursday the number of daily coronavirus cases in the prefecture was 981, up from 623 cases a day earlier and the highest number since Aug 25. A further 164 cases were reported among U.S. military personnel in the prefecture.

Tamaki said the local government has decided to request a quasi-state of emergency be declared. The stricter anti-virus measures under the quasi-emergency declaration will likely be in place from Sunday to Jan 31.

Based on the request, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to declare a quasi-emergency on Friday, the first such measure since he took office in October as Japan had seen a downtrend in new cases in recent months.

"If requested, the government will swiftly consider it by working closely with the governor and listening to expert evaluations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press briefing.

Under a quasi-state of emergency, local governors and mayors are allowed to impose stricter anti-virus measures and request dining establishments to shorten business hours.

The Okinawa government has taken the view that the highly transmissible Omicron has become dominant, replacing the Delta strain, which sent infections surging last year.

"Okinawa has seen the number of cases rising since late last year and sharp increases have been reported in the prefectures of Yamaguchi and Hiroshima," Matsuno, the top Japanese government spokesman, said.

The city of Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, which hosts the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, on Thursday reported its second-highest daily count of 115 people infected with the virus.

Hiroshima Prefecture, which saw 138 new infections on Wednesday, has also requested a quasi-state of emergency be declared.

Hiroshima Gov Hidehiko Yuzaki, who has said "many cases" can be traced to Iwakuni city, warned that the prefecture could see its largest spread of the virus, with a daily count of new infections predicted to surpass 2,000.

Hayashi said last month U.S. forces in Japan had exempted their personnel from testing for the virus upon departure from the United States since early September in line with U.S. policy but it was changed at Japan's request.

All U.S. forces personnel are now required to test for COVID-19 72 hours ahead of departure from the United States, and within 24 hours after their arrival in Japan.

Kishida has vowed to take all necessary measures to pre-empt a surge in COVID-19 cases, banning the entry of nonresident foreign nationals into Japan. His government is seeking to speed up the rollout of vaccine booster shots and making orally administered treatment drugs available.

So far, at least 37 of Japan's 47 prefectures have reported Omicron infections, with community transmissions confirmed in areas including Tokyo and Osaka.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the metropolitan government does not plan to ask for a quasi-state of emergency "for now."

Koike plans to meet with Kishida later in the day to discuss the infection situation in the Japanese capital and plans for third shots of COVID-19 vaccines, a metropolitan government official said.

