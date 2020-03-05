Japan says virus travel restrictions not too late as S Korea protests

Japan's government defended new, tighter travel restrictions on visitors from China and South Korea, saying they were not too late to help slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as Seoul protested the measures as "excessive."

"The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures," chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference on Friday. "I think the timing is appropriate."

Starting Monday, people arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites. Japanese nationals will also be subject to the measures, Suga said.

South Korea strongly protested the move, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable".

Seoul's foreign ministry will summon the Japanese ambassador on Friday to lodge a complaint, after calling in a senior diplomat late on Thursday to request explanations, it said in a statement.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the new measures on Thursday. Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

The government also insisted the outbreak will not disrupt the Tokyo Olympics which begin in late July.

Public broadcaster NHK confirmed cases had risen to at least 1,056 nationwide by early Friday morning, 20 more than the previous day, with new infections reported across the country, including seven in Nagoya in central Japan and the first in the western prefecture of Shiga. The number includes 705 from the cruise ship Diamond Princess which was quarantined in Yokohama.

Twelve people have died from the disease in Japan, according to the health ministry.

Abe said it was "essential" to take "flexible protection measures" at ports and airports.

Under the new measures, most of which will start on March 9 and last until the end of the month, people arriving from China and South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks at designated sites.

The government will also suspend existing visas and limit arrivals from those countries to Tokyo's Narita airport and Kansai, which serves Osaka.

From March 7, the government will also bar entry to people who have been to areas with high infection rates in South Korea or Iran.

Visitors from areas affected by the new travel restrictions will also be asked not to use public transport.

Earlier in the day, Abe's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, said the 2020 Tokyo Games would go ahead as planned.

"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," she said.

She stirred controversy on Tuesday by saying Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could allow a postponement" up to the end of the year.

