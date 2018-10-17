Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tourists visit Nara Temple in Nara Prefecture. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Japan sees 1st drop in visitors in over 5 years in Sept

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan saw its first fall in foreign tourist numbers in nearly six years last month after a typhoon and earthquake closed airports, underlining risks to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to boost the economy by promoting tourism.

A total 2.16 million foreigners visited in September, down 5.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, and marking the first year-on-year decline since January 2013, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said on Tuesday.

The largest number of tourists came from China at 652,700, down 3.8 percent, followed by South Korea at 479,700, down 13.9 percent, and Taiwan at 329,100, down 5.4 percent, Kyodo News reported.

A powerful typhoon hit western Japan in early September, forcing the closure of Kansai International Airport in Osaka for days.

The storm was followed by a strong quake on the northern island of Hokkaido, which killed more than 40 people and temporarily shut New Chitose Airport, the main gateway to the island.

Besides the airport closures, the natural disasters appear to have frightened off some holiday-makers.

"Past trends show that South Korea and Hong Kong tourists are sensitive to disasters," a JNTO official said. "Reopening the airports does not automatically mean they are now set to come like they did last year."

Foreign tourism is key to Abe's economic revival plan.

The government aims to raise the number of foreign tourists to 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo hosts the Olympic Games, up from 28.7 million in 2017.

Average land prices rose for the first time in 27 years in the year to July 1 as an influx of foreign visitors boosted demand for property for hotels and shops.

© Thomson Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

5 Comments
Login to comment

Wait a minute, weren't you just complaining about over tourists?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

what's an over tourist?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Good, keep it up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wait a minute, weren't you just complaining about over tourists?

In your rush to be first, you kind of stepped on it!

Oh and if you have been reading along here, the articles have been about increasing tourists to 60 million by 2030, not about having too many!

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

In your rush to pass judgment, you've misinterpreted the intent of my post

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Here Be Monsters: An Omnibus of Demonic ‘Oni’ Usage in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nerima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Japanese Boyfriend Wants A Break — What Should I Do?”

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Kyushu Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog