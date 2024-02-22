Japan sees 2.69 million visitors in January

Japan welcomed more than 2 million visitors for an eighth consecutive month in January, official data showed on Wednesday, setting the stage for a potential record year for tourism.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.69 million last month, down slightly from 2.73 million in December, data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) showed.
Arrivals in December were an all-time high for that month and capped a pandemic recovery year that saw a little more than 25 million visitors enter the country.
Tourism to Japan all but halted for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the industry was dealt a major tailwind last year by rapid depreciation in the yen that made Japan a bargain compared to many destinations.
Inbound tourism is an increasingly important part of Japan's economy, and visitors spent more than 5 trillion yen last year for the first time, exceeding the government's goal.
Arrivals in January were impacted by the major earthquake on Jan. 1 in the western prefecture of Ishikawa, JNTO said, though the number was on par with the level in 2019 when Japan welcomed a record 39.9 million tourists.
Travelers from South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia set an all-time record for any single month.
Tourism from China is still far below pre-pandemic levels, when mainland travelers made up nearly a third of all visitors and 40% of tourist spending. But there are signs of life in the segment.
Chinese visitors numbered 415,900 in January, up 33% from the previous month. And department store operators Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and J.Front Retailing said the Lunar New Year contributed to strong sales of luxury goods and duty-free items in the first half of February.
Chinese visitors may be opting for more leisurely travel this year, a trend known as "chill stay," as opposed to rushed shopping splurges seen in years past, said Teppei Kawanishi, general manager at travel industry consultancy Honichi Lab.
"The style is to go around one sightseeing spot slowly and enjoy it like the locals," he added.
dagon
As a Japanese aquaintance of mine remarked, what this means is maybe an extra shift at a precarious, contract wage job and having to learn English phrases.
Like the daily devaluation of the yen, export surpluses and historic Nikkei stock market highs all this lucre is flowing to the few capital owners, and then to tax shelters.
Newgirlintown
What gets me are the complaints when there are no tourists and then more complaints when they come back!
Asiaman7
It’s usually not the same person making both complaints.
TokyoLiving
Excellent..
Keep rising.
Go Japan!!..
kohakuebisu
Many skiers this year. Prices have gone up in Japan, which hurts if you earn yen, but are still much cheaper in relative terms to skiing in other countries.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Now Japan has become an adjunct of the SE Asia backpacker itinerary and the 'Snow Bali' of Australia, wxpect some quitky and interesting bars and clubs to spring up in hotspots.
Already in some Nagano amd Hokkaido towns, bars are full of foreigners splashing cash across very Western style bars and clubs enjoying some Apres Ski activities and hooking up.
Very fun places to be really.
I can't wait for some summer events where buckets of 6x Asahi bottles are sold for 1200yen - bargain party town.
Kao Sahn Road with yakitori and robots.
Mark
Good news for everyone, keep it going Japan.
Mark
i have been to dozen of countries in Asia, Japan is the best place to visit / stay, followed by Taiwan.
Fighto!
I believe soon Japan will be welcoming ~ 4 million tourists in the peak months, such as when hanami is on. Astonishing numbers. Tourism is a brilliant export for Japan.
Japanese kids attending colleges could do worse than study hospitality and tourism. Guaranteed jobs - and huge foreign money is flowing in! 70% of foreign tourists are Asian - so a focus on Asian languages may be crucial for this industry to keep booming.