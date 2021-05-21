Japan set to place Okinawa under state of emergency until June 20

The Japanese government is set to decide Friday to add Okinawa to areas under a COVID-19 state of emergency as infections in the southern island prefecture surge.

Tougher restrictions will be in place from Sunday to June 20, with Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the coronavirus response, calling for strong measures including banning restaurants from serving alcohol and asking tourists not to visit Okinawa during this period.

Okinawa's addition will bring the number of prefectures under the state of emergency to 10. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to formalize the decision at a task force meeting in the evening.

The move comes after Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki on Wednesday asked for his prefecture, a popular tourist destination for its warm climate and beaches, to be added as the rising number of infections strains the local medical system.

Japan's fourth wave of infections appears to have passed its peak, though hotspots such as Okinawa as well as a slow vaccine rollout continue to be sources of concern with just two months until the Tokyo Olympics.

Nishimura warned the situation has yet to significantly improve and called for "maximum vigilance" in stopping the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant of the coronavirus.

Suga has already declared a state of emergency in nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka through May 31, with eateries told to close by 8 p.m. and to refrain from serving alcohol or offering karaoke services.

Department stores and other major commercial facilities are also being told to temporarily shut or close early, and attendance at concerts and sports events has been capped at 5,000, or 50 percent of venue capacity.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura told a press conference the government will decide whether to extend the current state of emergency after examining the latest data.

The government had initially been reluctant to place the tougher restrictions on Okinawa, which is currently under quasi-emergency measures, because the prefecture had opted not to ask restaurants to stop serving alcohol due to a backlash from businesses.

But it reversed its position after Okinawa reported more than 200 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a daily record for the prefecture, with more than 90 percent of its hospital beds for COVID-19 patients already filled and Tamaki saying the medical system is in a "crisis situation."

A panel of experts on Friday morning approved the addition of Okinawa as well as the ending of quasi-emergency measures in the western prefecture of Ehime on Saturday, earlier than the initial deadline of May 31.

Meanwhile, the government rejected a request by Gifu Prefecture to join the state of emergency, having deemed the situation in the central prefecture stable.

© KYODO