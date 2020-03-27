Japan, spared mass outbreak so far, now sees national crisis after Tokyo surge

Japan, so far spared the mass spread of coronavirus that has hit Europe and North America, took urgent new steps on Thursday to respond to what Prime Minister Shinzo Abe described as a "national crisis" following a surge of cases in Tokyo.
With 47 new cases reported in the capital, Abe banned entry from 21 European countries and Iran, and set up a new crisis task force - a preliminary step towards declaring a state of emergency, although his government said none was planned.
"In order to overcome what can be described as a national crisis, it is necessary for the state, local governments, medical community, and the people to act as one and press ahead with measures against coronavirus infections," Abe said at a task force meeting.
He said he had launched the task force under a recently revised law, after receiving a report of a high chance the chance the virus would spread widely.
The daily total of new cases in Tokyo has nearly tripled over the past four days. After meeting Abe on Thursday evening, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told reporters that she had requested strong support and that Tokyo would work with the central government on a possible declaration of emergency.
Japan was an early focus of the coronavirus outbreak, and for a time last month a cruise ship docked offshore near Tokyo was the biggest source of infections outside China. But since then Japan has averted the widespread transmission that has seen Europe and North America hit by thousands of new cases per day.
Japanese authorities fear a rise in cases with no known source of infection could signal a bigger new wave.
"I told Prime Minister Abe there is a high risk of coronavirus spreading widely," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting Abe and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura.
As of Thursday evening, Japan had 1,369 domestic cases of coronavirus, as well as 712 from the cruise ship, according to tallies from broadcaster NHK. There have been 46 domestic deaths and 10 from the cruise ship.
Under a law revised this month to cover the coronavirus, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency if the disease poses a "grave danger" to lives and if its rapid spread threatens serious economic damage.
That would give local authorities legal basis to ask residents and businesses to restrict movement and work. Nishimura, the economy minister, said no such declaration is planned for now.
Japan was already teetering on the brink of recession before the virus struck. On Thursday, the government offered its bleakest assessment on the economy in nearly seven years, saying conditions in March were "severe".
Japanese shares tumbled on Thursday following three days of big gains, after the rise in domestic coronavirus cases stoked worries of tougher restrictions for social distancing.
A landmark department store in Tokyo's Shibuya district - popular with young people, many of whom have continued to go out to play and shop - said it would close on the weekend. Toho Cinemas also said it would close its movie theaters in Tokyo and nearby Kanagawa Prefecture on Saturday and Sunday.
WORRIES OF SURGE
On Wednesday, Koike warned of the risk of an explosive rise in infections in the capital and asked residents to avoid non-essential outings through April 12, especially over the weekend. She repeated her call on Thursday.
Koike has requested the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa ask their residents to refrain from non-urgent, non-essential travel to Tokyo, the Nikkei business daily reported. The governor of Kanagawa later asked residents to stay at home this weekend.
"The government and local authorities will cooperate based on the awareness that this is a very critical time to prevent the spread of the virus," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yosihide Suga told a news conference.
Suga later said the risk of the infection spreading was high, but there was no need to change a plan to reopen schools in early April. Many closed earlier this month at Abe's request.
If an emergency is declared, local governments will be able to halt gatherings and restrict movement, although there will be few powers to enforce such decrees. "For better or worse, no police at our doors," said Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute of Population Health at King's College, London.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
16 Comments
Login to comment
Bububu4
Where are all the ‘it’s not spreading in Japan’ posters now? This virus has been spreading for some time and we are going to be in for a rude wake up call now. Take care everyone.
gogogo
Spared? If you are not testing you don't know... Letting Mori run all over town after being exposed because he displayed no symptoms just shows how seriously you are not taking this.
Pukey2
Key words: so far.
Jeff Ko
Is it a coincidence that the number of the infected surge right after the announcement of the Olympics postponement?
since1981
Dude, what rock did you crawl out from under? We’ve known this for the past three months. We’ve just been waiting for the Olympic to be postponed so we could have the actual numbers.
Yubaru
Hardly, but watch the spin doctors lay the blame on "imported" cases, and the failure of people to heed the warnings, oops "urges" to not congregate in large crowds!
"Oh I just have to see the beautiful cherry blossoms!"
Yubaru
No, and unfortunately I fear, we aint seen nothing yet! This hasn't been a surge, 40 people a day for a couple of days, in a metropolitan area of over 13 million people, is still a drip in the bucket of what potentially is still to come!
SauloJpn
Oh the wonders of actually testing people...
Mirai Hayashi
Japan us pretty lawless...unless there is some degree of enforcement or a lockdown, no one is going to obey a "polite request" from the J-gov.
marcelito
Yah OK....and incredibly the surge started happening as soon as Olympic delay was announced. Thank you for your co=operation until now Mr. Virus.
"I told Prime Minister Abe there is a high risk of coronavirus spreading widely," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters after meeting Abe
You don,t say..... Kato , the same incompetent aparatchik who claimed a week ago he didnt even know about the drive in testing stations in SK and insisted spread was being controlled. Where are all those masks he promised to secure back in February btw?
Suga later said the risk of the infection spreading was high, but there was no need to change a plan to reopen schools in early April
So just to summarize , the virus was under control here until Olympic postponement was announced but exploded on cue once the news conference was over. People in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures should stay off the streets over the weekend with a sense of crisis but on Monday morning they can get back onto the trains and ride to work, Schools can re-open just in time for the infection surge despite next week being a " critical time" according to the Suga douche. Can this deceitful bunch of LDP incompetents get any worse?...watch this space. Awaiting arrival of our resident caliboy trollboy now to hear how well Abe & co are handling this.
Take care everyone.
Fiddlers
With such relaxed checks and week quarantine rules at Japan airports why haven't they added Americans to the banned list ?
SaikoPhysco
In the news they were saying that many of the new cases were from Japanese returning from overseas trips. Why were they letting people back in without testing them first? It is not like they didn't know about this weeks ago. They only have themselves to blame. S. Korea has done a much better job than Japan at containing this virus. They went out and tested massively right away.... Japan, there are no figures on how many people have been tested.... because so very few have and it would be embarrassing to admit it.
Strangerland
Say what?
Of the 12 or 13 countries I've lived in, Japan would be the one I'd call least lawless.
Kobe White Bar Owner
I’ve lived here over a decade and seen some dodgy stuff pulled by politicians but this takes the first prize for money first people sec... third. Stooped to a new low. Now it’s time to watch the sh** really hit the fan. I recon a state of emergency within 10 days. Stay safe folk, put your health first!
Bungle
Japan’s statistics on the corona virus are going he greatest works of fiction since vows of fidelity were included in French marriage rites.
noriahojanen
I got more appalled at the American figure on the same day of 13,968 new cases, 150 deaths. The US has already outnumbered China with confirmed cases.
I never intend to downplay the Japanese number. Caution and proper course of action are still vital for individuals.