Japan strengthens anti-virus measures in Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa

Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics.
Japan's national vaccination drive has lagged and most people in the capital still have not been inoculated as infections have surged.
The raised status announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will allow Tokyo's governor to mandate shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, along with punishments for violators and compensation for those who comply. The measures are to begin Monday and continue through May 11.
Many of Tokyo's cases have been linked to nightlife and dining, though they have recently spread to offices, elderly care facilities and schools, experts say.
Suga also raised the alert level for Kyoto and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, where cases have surged in recent weeks. The new status there is to continue through May 5, the end of Japan's Golden Week holidays, to discourage traveling.
The alert status was raised on Monday for three other areas - Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north. They have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down a partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January.
The steps come less than three weeks after the emergency was lifted for Tokyo, underscoring the difficulty of balancing anti-virus measures and the economy. Suga's government has been criticized for being too slow in enacting anti-virus measures out of a reluctance to further damage the pandemic-hit economy.
Osaka has declared a medical emergency after its hospitals became overwhelmed with new cases and has moved next week's Olympic torch relay there off public roads.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, who on Thursday asked Suga's government to boost the capital's alert level, said she is alarmed by the recent rise in virus cases and the possible impact of new variants. She urged residents to avoid nonessential trips and practice social distancing. Koike is expected to issue an order for bars and restaurants to close at 8 p.m.
Just over 1 million people in Japan, or less than 1% of the population, have received the first of two vaccine doses, and the surge in cases may cause further cancellations of Olympic-related events.
Inoculations started in mid-February for medical workers. Elderly people are scheduled to get their shots starting next week through late June. The rest of the population is likely to have to wait until about July, making it almost impossible for Japan to reach so-called herd immunity before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Zoroto
Let me guess, they will ask izakayas to close at 8pm?
Zoroto
Japan's vaccination drive is 2 months also. So it's not at an early stage, it's just going at the speed of a glacier.
Zeram1
Yes, in effect not until next Monday for do you know how hard and long it takes to get a reservation at the most exclusive steakhouse in the Ginza?
Lazarus Knows
Just give us the vaccine. Please.
kurisupisu
The clampdowns will be more strict -glad to be in the UK where the virus is being eradicated.
marcelito
Watch and learn world....Japan is strengthening corona measures by..drumroll..closing restaurants 1 hour earlier at 8pm. Safety of Olympics is now assured, well done!
Honestly, pathetic doesn't begin to describe the completely inept J- leadership, what a laughing stock.
Aly Rustom
Pretty much. That's their answer to everything. Close by 8, Ok now you can open until 9. Oops! Close by 8 again.
That's how it goes... everybody knows...
HenryK
Let me guess, wash your hands, avoid closed crowded places.
Turn on metro government building and rainbow bridge lights red. haha
anon99999
So Bars will be asked to close at 8 pm instead of 9.
Politicians will say they are monitoring the impact of the virus carefully more often, and promise more tests and also more variant analysis ( but as always not do any of this at least till after the Olympics)
And as for the vaccine rollout with recent discrediting of the AZ vaccine, which was to be the main stream of vaccines in Japan including being produced here, this will soon face further setbacks as the AZ vaccine may get no approval or be restricted to some age groups as elsewhere in the world. No herd immunity till 2022 or later, by which time new vaccines will be needed for the variants which will soon be predominate in Japan despite all the politicians careful monitoring of the situation.
Elvis is here
palm slap to head
Just give the people who have to be out and about for the sake of the economy the vaccine!!!!
How difficult is that to work out???? All this hot air and nonsense.... got me shakin all over!!!!!
snowymountainhell
Have we exited “Quasi” measures yet? Lost track...
didou
A surge in Tokyo from only 300 to 500 a day for 13 millions in the city. A few thousands will be a worry.
Simian Lane
the ebb and flow of authorized insanity
snowymountainhell
Look! @Montgomery. There’s a blonde “person” without a mask. (far back, left of center). Where’re they from?
Zoroto
You cannot have a few thousands cases with only a few thousand tests. So the situation is unknowable, which is the worry.
Ricky Sanchez
catseye97
Are we strengthening quasi measures now?
snowymountainhell
More like:
- ”The Olympics in Tokyo overrides balancing the economy and the difficulty of anti-virus measures.”
Whoa! We were off track there, for a moment. There. ’Priorities’ are back ‘in order’.
Pukey2
kurisupisu:
So, did you manage do get the vaccination with the NHS, courtesy of tax-paying UK residents?
SlumLord
The virus is smarter than the people in charge.
Pizza Gaijin
One of the best integrated action against the virus was carried out by South Korea (probably, the best carried out in Eastern Asia).
Korea immediately offered to the population clear behavior guidelines, carried out swabs extensively, isolated the positives cases and their contacts, and assisted the infected with high competence.
1) Identifying the infected, 2) isolating them, 3) treating them, were their correct moves.
And all without closing any productive or business activities (except for schools, gyms and cinemas, which were soon reopened), and without the confusing recommendations or ridiculous measures consisting in closing bars/restaurants only in the evening carried out in Japan.
Japan made mistakes and is doing mistakes, both due to the incompetence of the rulers and the stubborn desire to hold the Olympics.
I am aware of the historical rivalry between Japan and South Korea, but this time Japan should learn from the Koreans and follow their path.
marcelito
*Look! @Montgomery. There’s a blonde “person” without a mask. (far back, left of center). Where’re they from?*
Saitama?;)
Haaa Nemui
I don't think this sentence says what it should be saying. Why on earth would she call for residents to avoid social distancing and other basic measures?
didou
Does it mean we should avoid social distancing and other basic measures ?
Great !
Vinke
snowymountainhell
Dunno for sure, but looks Japanese to me.
CoffeeDeluxe
@didou
Agreed. It's Hysteria.
Frank
My buddy is getting the vaccine Monday. He's the first person I know in Japan to get it. He's a pharmacist with some form of responsibility for distribution in the town I live in, so he has to take it.
He doesn't want it. Classic.
Mirchy
When read the article you get the feeling that JGOV moto is "we want a covid infection 0 before the Olympics at all costs, after the Olympics who cares anymore"
Goodlucktoyou
I think it is a good idea to destroy the lives of all small business owners and inflict depression, anxiety and domestic violence on 23 million citizens. Without experiencing poverty, ruin, pain, you can’t appreciate what you had before the unelected PM taught us this lesson.
CoffeeDeluxe
@marcelito
Ok, give us your wish list of recommendations. I mean with restaurants, shops, schools, offices. The whole lot. And how would you have it enforced? And with vaccines. Your thoughts.
Yotomaya
There is none. Billionaires are getting richer and stock prices haven't dropped. 'The economy' is just an excuse to let the average person risk their lives on crowded trains to make money for the ones who own everything.
I've said it here before, but an overwhelmed healthcare system, thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of sick people aren't sings of a good economy. Taking measures from the beginning would have been much more efficient. But what do I know? I'm not even tied to any of the Olympics sponsors.
Mohan
Quasi measures were quasi-ended (yesterday?).
Time to strengthen strong anti-virus measures
snowymountainhell
Well, that’s a unique variation to the ‘urging’ for Tokyo Governor Koike! - From the above article:
Perhaps {”continue practicing”} is missing? Anyway, with the Olympics on her mind, maybe it was a ‘Freudian slip’ or, an unintentional and ‘subconscious omission’.
HBJ
It's almost like Japan is taking zero notice, and learning nothing, from what is happening all around the world and just making it up as it goes along.
If you relax 'emergency measures' without vaccinating, then positive cases will increase. That is pretty much common sense and has been seen to be the case numerous times in almost every country around the world that has taken similar actions. I mean, just think - why would relaxing emergency measures without vaccinating anyone have any other outcome?
It's like having a hole in the bottom of your boat and seeing it fill up with water, then blocking half the hole and removing buckets of water from the boat. When the water is down to ankle level what is going to happen if you unblock the hole? Apparently those making the decisions in Japan think that nothing will happen, and actually the remaining water will somehow magically disappear.
Jandworld
Let me see this headline say two months ahead.
didou
If It were thousands of sick people, it would be more tests too,
maybe