Japan suspects China flew 3 spy balloons over territory in 2019-2021

Japan's government said Tuesday that three unidentified flying objects spotted over the nation's territory in three years from 2019 are "strongly suspected" to have been Chinese spy balloons.
It is the first time Japan has made such an announcement since the United States shot down a similar Chinese spy balloon earlier this month after its incursion into U.S. airspace, according to a Defense Ministry official.
Tokyo demanded that Beijing confirm facts and prevent a recurrence, the ministry said. The government also told China that Japan would never accept any violation of its territorial skies.
The three flying objects were detected in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in November 2019 and the northeastern prefectures of Miyagi and Aomori in June 2020 and September 2021, respectively, according to the ministry.
"We will put more effort than ever into information gathering and surveillance activities against balloons, including unmanned ones for foreign espionage," it said in a press release.
The ministry did not elaborate on why it presumed that the flying objects were from China.
The announcement came after the ministry reanalyzed past cases of unidentified flying objects after the United States downed a Chinese balloon on Feb. 4.
So far, four flying objects have been shot down by the U.S. military over North American airspace this month.
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told a press conference earlier Tuesday that the Self-Defense Forces will be allowed to use weapons, including air-to-air missiles, to deal with airspace incursions.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Did Japan really use necessary arsenal to intercept or just let it go just like the objects that being sent from Korea Peninsula and flying across Japan from time to time.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/N-Korea-at-crossroads/North-Korea-s-missiles-landed-in-Japan-s-EEZ-Defense-minister
Elvis is here
Not so fast. I read yesterday that a pilot had to shoot two 400,000 USD missiles at a slow moving balloon. The first one missed!!!! Lol
It seems shooting balloons down is not that easy for the USAF. Oh dear!!
falseflagsteve
How convenient this all is, more weapons will be need and hardware of course, the usual suspects will be rubbing their hands think of the profits.
JeffLee
A Japanese TV program showed a couple of the incidents, which were captured very vividly on video. There was nothing subtle about them: Massive balloons with huge sophisticated payloads.
Why didn't the Japanese government, military or even the general public do anything or say anything about them at the time, one wonders.
obladi
Now that everybody's looking, they're going to find a lot of stuff up there.
sakurasuki
It can be done by using gatling gun is much cheaper for same objective
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2021/12/28/usaf-ordered-20mm-gatling-style-cannon-guns-for-f-16-fighters/
But by using cheaper gatling gun wouldn't give good profit for relevant industry, more expensive arsenal being used it will be good for industry not for tax payers.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-21/us-arms-industry-military-spending-profits-ukraine-war-russia/101843752
Elvis is here
Yes indeed. It's evening in London and False Info Steve has finished shining shoes and is now gracing us with more childish and regressive comments.
How convenient is that?
PS Fake Info Steve my old stick, NNTR (No Need To Reply).
Lol.