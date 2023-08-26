Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A vendor works at her stall at a seafood market in Shanghai
A vendor works at her stall at a seafood market in Shanghai, China, on Friday. Photo: Reuters/ALY SONG
national

Japan tells citizens in China to lie low after Fukushima water release

TOKYO

Japan told its citizens living in China to keep a low profile on Friday, including talking quietly in public, after Beijing blasted Tokyo for releasing treated radioactive water from a wrecked nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

In messages amplified by reams of state media coverage, Beijing has for months called Japan's decision to release the water selfish and harmful to the environment and human health, even though it has been deemed safe by the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.

After the release began on Thursday, China announced a blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan, further complicating relations between the neighbors soured by a range of trade, geopolitical and historical tensions.

"When going out, try to be cautious, such as not speaking Japanese loudly unnecessarily," the embassy said in an alert posted on its website on Friday.

The notice also advised citizens to "pay close attention to the surroundings of the embassy" if planning to visit.

Japan's consulate in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong issued a notice warning of protests there relating to the water release, after 100 marchers took to the streets on Thursday objecting to the discharge.

But long queues at sushi restaurants in Hong Kong backed up the statements of many who said they were not worried about the issue and would continue to visit Japanese restaurants.

In South Korea, Japan's embassy issued a notice advising its citizens there to "behave cautiously" and avoid "unnecessary trouble" due to a rally planned around the embassy.

South Korean police arrested 16 protesters on Thursday who entered the Japanese embassy in Seoul.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

“Keep your voice down and be aware of your surroundings.”

Sounds sensible. Might even apply to many Chinese tourists in Japan.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Sounds like good advice. But to reiterate the facts:

Fukushima: The fishy business of China's outrage over Japan's release

Following the waters' release on Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitors at the site said their tests showed the discharge had even lower radiation levels than the limits Japan has set - 1,500 becquerels/litre - which is about seven times lower than the global drinking water standard.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-66613158

1 ( +2 / -1 )

But long queues at sushi restaurants in Hong Kong backed up the statements of many who said they were not worried about the issue and would continue to visit Japanese restaurants.

Well the Japanese government warned them so if anything happens....

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

This is coming from the death and dumb regrim in China where they are sell virus infected, reptilian and mammals for human consumption. So to cover for the virus that did not come from a lab. China demise can not come quick enough.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The hypocrisy from China and South Korea is hilarious. Manipulative media in both countries should take a good hard look at their own governments for what they do to the oceans. Pot calling the kettle black comes to mind. The media has even scared the public to the point that people are trying to break into embassies. Utter madness. Keep the fish and sell it domestically.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

China who turned rocks and reefs to artificial islands within exclusive economic zones of other countries, preventing them to fish on their traditional fishing grounds not to mention the great cause to the environment is suddenly concerned about the oceans health and peoples safety? And they have the gal to call another country "selfish".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

