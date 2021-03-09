Japan to allow use of insulin syringes for COVID-19 vaccines

Japan will allow hospitals to administer Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine using insulin syringes, which can extract seven shots per vial rather than the five possible with the type of syringe the government has procured, health minister Norihisa Tamura said Tuesday.
The move comes as the country's vaccine rollout grapples with a supply shortage owing to production delays at Pfizer's factory in Belgium and export controls by the European Union.
Taro Kono, minister in charge of the country's vaccination efforts, said the government will look into procuring insulin syringes "if there is a surplus" and it does not affect supply for diabetes patients.
Last week, Uji-Tokushukai Medical Center in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said it had found that insulin syringes, which do not have as much dead space meaning less fluid is left in the needle after a shot, could be used to extract seven shots of the Pfizer vaccine per vial.
Insulin syringes are designed for subcutaneous injections rather than the intramuscular injections necessary for COVID-19 vaccines, and therefore have shorter needles. This means they may not work for some people, for example those with more fat on their arms.
The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, said it would be up to hospitals to ensure the vaccines are administered properly, and that the government does not plan to actively advocate the use of insulin syringes.
Since launching its vaccination program in mid-February, Japan has used six-shot syringes on an initial group of 40,000 health care workers and switched to the more widely available five-shot syringes to inoculate other medical staff totaling 4.8 million.
The country has a supply agreement with Pfizer for 144 million doses, enough for more than half its population, within this year. Other vaccines developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc. are under review by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for fast-track approval.
The health ministry last week approved a low dead space syringe developed by Terumo Corp that can also yield seven shots per vial of the Pfizer vaccine but has a longer needle, with production ready to begin as early as the end of this month.
The medical equipment maker expects to manufacture 20 million of the syringes, which were designed using know-how from the 2009 swine flu pandemic, in the fiscal year beginning in April, according to a company official.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called vaccines the "decisive factor" in bringing COVID-19 under control in Japan, with the economy languishing under restrictions on dining out and less than five months to go until this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
But Kato called on the public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated including wearing masks, adding the health ministry will update its guidelines as needed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday people who have been fully vaccinated can meet with each other indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.
Those fully vaccinated can gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without masks, unless any of those people or anyone they live with is at severe risk if they catch COVID-19, according to the CDC.© KYODO
32 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
No country larger than Japan is vaccinating at a pace as slow as Japan.
https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations
bokuda
we get new excuses everyday.
i would laugh if my family weren't living here.
robert maes
Yet, the recommend number of doses from 1 vile is 6 , not 7.
klausdorth
Right, what does that mean?
Recommendation is 6 doses, Japan wants to make it 7?
So, are we not getting the full dose as it should be?
Something is wrong here (or maybe I don't understand).
Japanoob
Source (Feb. 16 article): https://japantoday.com/category/national/syringe-shortage-hampers-japan%27s-covid-19-vaccination-roll-out
Yeah I don't get it either.
i@n
Great news if true
thelonius
And they'll start using them as early as next year...
Cricky
It’s just Japanese government trying to prove how special it is, down side again the Japanese people are expected to Shogani accept the face saving exercise. Too little too late too wish washy it’s a mantra.
i@n
Hope this doesnt lead to pfizer relabelling the vials to contain 7 doses
smithinjapan
South Korea, which starting vaccinating even after Japan, has already vaccinated more than seven times what this nation has, and is set to vaccinate far, far more. Meanwhile, Japan continues to be the slowest in the developed world. Par for the course in most things, but you'd think with the Olympics coming they might want to at least PRETEND to pick up the pace more.
marcelito
Doesn't matter much, I will give it about a week until another " problem" presents itself as a reason for Japan,s snail pace vaccination drive.
Kag
For those that don't understand, basically when you finish injection there's usually a little left in the syringe, the so called 7-shot syringe have very little "dead space" such that with the miniscule amount saved from all the 6 shots you have enough left for the 7th shot.
GW
......truly beggars belief.....this sheer lunacy with respect to syringes, only 5 doses, then we ""discover"" there are 6 per vial.....then by some """""miracle"""" Japan miraculously has NOW found a syringe that can pull SEVEN doses......from a vial of SIX doses!!!!
Why on earth arent people getting fired for all the gross negligence on FULL DISPLAY........
wanderlust
Will look into it... if....
... so no more than a rumour, idea or suggestion.
Needs to be discussed further, considered, a consensus developed, then approval.
...with production ready to begin as early as the end of this month...
Then QA checks, packaging, distribution, delivery, etc...
The roll out of these syringes is not going to be quick.
Badge213
Bad news = bad on JT
Good news = bad on JT
Can't win here.
On a serious note, insulin syringes have a different design from traditional syringes and a shorter needle and dead space syringes which allows it to get more out of a injection. If you look at the actual designs and understand the differences between the three you can see how they work, it|s good news overall.
virusrex
This type of Insulin syringes have such low lost volume because the needle is part of the body of the syringe (you cannot change or remove it), without dead space for left overs, but on the other hand they are designed for subcutaneous administration so the length of the needle is less than 1cm, the Pfizer vaccine is delivered by intra-muscular injection so it can be quickly absorbed and distributed, the needle recommended for that is at least 2.5cm.
In the recommendations of the vaccine it is specifically said to avoid these syringes because of this, so I am extremely interested in how the Uji-Tokushukai Medical Center confirmed the delivery did not change.
Yubaru
Ok then please explain how you get 7 doses from a bottle that is supposed to only have 6?
Using a different syringe is one thing, not giving the proscribed dose is totally different.
i@n
Hmm now im very interested as well
Zoroto
I have a great idea.
Use a 12 dose syrange. And only give half the recommended dose to each person. After all Japanese usually weigh less, so the experts, Suga and Kono approved the plan.
shogun36
Seriously, what is wrong with the people running this country?
i@n
Originally from a bottle of 5 doses.
Lots of wastage when using regular syringes, left inside the vial and syringes themselves, the so called dead space
Tom
It is easy to tell that real medical experts are not invited to the discussions.
Insulin syringes means subcutaneous injection.
Insulin syringes nowadays are very short.
All vaccines (not just covid) should be administered intramuscularly.
Really terrible idea destined to fail. Try again, Kono
Zoroto
I bet if they used smaller and smaller syringes, they could "vaccinate" the entire population of Japan from a single vial.
Japanoob
@Badge
Interesting but to my mind (and I don't know about this stuff so could very well be mistaken) the amount left in the dead space doesn't stay in the syringe 'adding up' over the course of the initial 6 shots to accumulate enought to provide a sufficient amount for a full 7th dose. So I still don't get it. If you have a link to something that would explain it that would be great! Thanks.
bokuda
after 2 months of receiving the vaccine japan has done only 40,000 people.
most of my relatives, spread in different countries got their first shot already.
What shall i tell them when they ask me if i got my shot?
Goodlucktoyou
144million doses with 20 million syringes. Sounds like healthy medical practice.
stsparky
for those not following —
each vaccine vial leaves enough for the one extra shot an insulin syringe could use. The syringes offered by the drug maker can’t access all the medicine.
Japan is being helpful here as no one is getting less.
i@n
No need to use small syringes for that, just dont fill the big syringes
Zoroto
How come no other country came to this realization that you can get 7 out of a 5/6 dose vial? Seems like, given the 16% "free" vaccine, this should be front page new worldwide.
marcelito
How come no other country came to this realization that you can get 7 out of a 5/6 dose vial?
Isn't it obvious...they don't have the " superior Japanese mindo " needed to figure it out. Aso sensei will be making an announcement shortly.
Yubaru
Laugh at them like you belong in an asylum, then cry, then tell them..."It's Japan" And if they dont "get it" well, I guess you are sol.
HBJ
I'm pretty sure a JT poster suggested using insulin syringes when this mess up was initially reported. Can't remember who - but well done!
HimariYamada
Last week, Uji-Tokushukai Medical Center in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, said it had found that insulin syringes, which do not have as much dead space meaning less fluid is left in the needle after a shot, could be used to extract seven shots of the Pfizer vaccine per vial.
Good job Uji-Tokushukai! Now if the EU will just obey the contract.