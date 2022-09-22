Japan to ask foreign guests to wear face masks at Abe state funeral

Japan will ask foreign guests attending the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe next week to wear protective face masks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the top government spokesman said Thursday.
"We will call for foreign dignitaries and other attendees to wear face masks and take infection prevention measures, such as preparing disinfectant, on the day of the state funeral," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.
The request marks a sharp contrast with Monday's state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London, at which attendees, including Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, took part without wearing face masks.
While the number of new COVID-19 cases has been declining in Japan, the government has still urged the public to wear face masks inside buildings and other facilities.
The government, meanwhile, said Thursday that a total of 217 countries, regions and international organizations plan to send attendees to Abe's state funeral to be held Tuesday in a hall in Tokyo.
Of them, 116 will dispatch attendees from abroad, while the remaining 101 will be represented by individuals in Japan such as embassy officials, according to the Foreign Ministry.
U.S Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc are among those on the list released by the ministry.© KYODO
Fighto!
Wise move.
To be honest I was stunned to see the Emperor and Empress maskless in Westminster. There is now an outbreak after the funeral, which was predictable.
Luddite
Masks do have a place in helping with preventing the spread or airborne disease, but the mask fixation, and nothing else, is an obsessive distraction in Japan.
TrevorPeace
That's one funeral I'd miss if I was one of the 'invitees'.
David Brent
A fantastic way to show the rest of the world just how stuck in the past Japan is!
Jexan
Yes. Masks have worked so well in Japan. Just ignore the fact they lead the planet in cases over the summer.
Jonny G
Just stop with the masks and sanitiser. They didn't work then. They don't work now. Huge case numbers showed that here, in Korea and Taiwan. Masked and sanitiser to max and covid central. End of.
And for those who think they do work - explain how they work when inside and eating together? Will this not happen at all? Ludicrous then to don masks outside (when the risk of transmission is effectively non existent) only to remove them when dining/attending meetings, banquets indoors, etc. And this will happen. Obv.
If you want no chance of transmission then ban all mass meetings of people. Close all restaurants and bars, ensure all families are masked at home at all times, and don't hold state funerals.
That said, getting a virus that is so mild many don't even know they have it, a virus that poses next to zero risk to most - not least the young and healthy, a virus even the late 96yr old queen managed to see off, not to mention the oldest person on the planet, is really not as scary as we once believed a few years ago.
Move on Japan. Looking silly is, like walking alone outside with a mask on, or sitting masked outside a packed, smokey unventilated restaurant waiting to get inside to eat, is not a good look.
Good
Abe masks!
Cricky
What pantomime.
Elvis is here
lol. It's like a comedian wrote the news. The antimaskers are going to go bananas.
Chill out, relax and get some PMA (positive mental attitude). I fear for the kiddies. They are going to be scarred for life.
Thunderbird2
Ah those dirty foreigners who are responsible for Japan's high infection rate... not!
Steven Mccarthy
This is a wise request for multiple reasons ! They certainly don’t want foreign dignitaries catching Covid here since it’s still running wild here ! On the minuscule chance a dignitary has it , they don’t want them sharing it as well ! Proactive is much better than reactive! Masks are just 1 tool to help mitigate the spread…. Not sure about all the anti mask talk ….
noriahojanen
Just provide them Abenomasks, a big inventory.
Speed
Wouldn't show up to that chumps funeral with or without a mask.
wolfshine
Tbh, I don't think it's that big a deal.
After all, many of these supposedly more "pragmatic" world leaders being invited spent quite a lengthy time forcing/nearly forcing people in their own countries to wear masks. Nothing has actually changed, except for the fact that a large percentage of people caught the virus anyway, recovered with no long-term problems, and stopped supporting mask mandates because the government couldn't scare them with propaganda anymore.
I am a proud member of the "Will never wear a mask unless I am on the clock and am getting paid while doing so" club. If the Japanese government wants to mask up at their functions they can do so. It's not really my problem. I already avoid places where people are likely to complain because I am not wearing one, and will continue to do so.
Bobo
Does anyone want my invitaion? Or I don’t wear’m so..
Tokyo-gaijin
@Fighto
what utter nonsense. The queens funeral was 3 days ago. There would be no correlation as you are suggesting.
marcelito
A fantastic way to show the rest of the world just how stuck in the past Japan is!
Spot on. Meanwhile Kishida jets around the world addressing forums without a mask.
Bob Fosse
Perfect opportunity to make use of the 71 million Abenomasks still in storage.
Why let them go to waste?
/s
kohakuebisu
A perfect tribute to the man, you would have thought.
Zizi
Incredible, but oh so predictable, also.
Do they really have to say this? Like a fellow poster pointed out, this is the country that had the highest infection rates in the world not so long ago.
If foreign guests were being asked to wear masks to prevent being infected, I could understand. But the whole thing comes across as Japan looking prejudiced towards people from other nations.
Yubaru
The foreign guests are for the most part, heads of state, their representatives or other politicians, and they will follow the requests, just to be diplomatic about it.
I agree with the idea of passing out Abe's masks, be a fitting memorial to the man!