Japan to ask travelers from Europe to self-quarantine for 14 days

Japan has decided to ask all travelers from about 30 European countries, including Britain, France and Germany, to self-quarantine for 14 days in response to a surge in coronavirus cases there, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce the measure later Wednesday following a meeting of a government task force on the virus, the source said.
The self-quarantine is expected to cover visitors from 26 European countries that comprise the Schengen Area and several others including Britain and Romania, according to the source. Japanese nationals will also be subject to the request.
In addition, the Japanese government is considering an entry ban on foreign travelers from Iceland and some parts of Italy, Spain and Switzerland, government sources said earlier in the day.
The decision was made after a panel advising the government on Tuesday recommended asking travelers from Europe and Southeast Asia to self-quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have symptoms such as high fever or coughing.
The entry ban is expected to cover the northern Italian regions of Valle d'Aosta, Trentino-Alto Adige, Fruili-Venezia Giulia and Liguria. Japan has already closed its doors to five other regions in the country's north, which has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as parts of China, South Korea and Iran.
The Swiss canton of Ticino, which borders Italy, may also become subject to the entry ban, along with the Spanish provinces of Madrid and La Rioja as well as the Basque Country, the sources said.
Foreign nationals who have been to any of the places within 14 days of arriving in Japan would be turned away, the sources said.
In policy recommendations submitted to the health ministry on Tuesday, the panel warned that Japan is seeing a growing number of "imported" cases of the COVID-19 disease.
All travelers from Europe and Southeast Asia, including Japanese nationals, should be asked to stay at home or their lodgings, refrain from using public transport, and to be on the lookout for the onset of symptoms, the panel said.
"Border measures need to be further enhanced," Takaji Wakita, the panel's chair and head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said at a press conference.
The measures come as the international community steps up efforts to contain the outbreak that has spread from China to infect more than 170,000 worldwide.
The United States has announced similar travel restrictions on other countries, while the European Union is mulling a 30-day ban on nonessential entry into the bloc.© KYODO
expat
Is this new arrivals, or thos already in country? Where in Japan are they expected to "self-quarantine", and how are they supposed to get there without interacting with anyone who might get infected? How are they to feed themselves? What do they do if they show symptoms of the coronavirus?
Yubaru
Here we go again! "Asking"..... Should do it like Singapore! Enforce it! Dont ask, DEMAND!
iraira
expat.....
It's for new arrivals and meant to "politely" discourage unnecessary travel from affected areas in Europe into Japan.
John Beara
Just ban entry from all COUNTRIES. Problem solve.
Bungle
Call me cynical, but this ban will be rescinded just before the Olympic opening ceremony at the latest.
Do the hustle
do ya all a favor and read up on what self-isolation actually means.
The Japanese government has made a huge mistake calling it self-quarantine because it is not quarantine. It is a precautionary measure to minimize the amount of contact with other people. There is also self-distancing which is avoiding contact with people and attempting to stay 1-1.5m apart.
it is the idiot sheeple of the world who are creating the panic. All you have to do is wash your hands and avoid crowds. If everyone was to follow these simple guidelines the virus would disappear.
Luddite
Who is coming from Europe. Most countries are on lockdown and there are few flights.
didou
This is not only for foreign nationals.
All travellers coming back from affected countries in Europe, including Japanese citizens, will be asked to self quarantine.
It was clear in the Japanese press
Tokyo-m
Absolutely right. There is no need for all this panic buying and constant fear. Simply ensure you maintain good hygiene (when and why did people ever stop washing their hands?) and avoid crowded places, and all will be fine.
theResident
@Luddite - Loads are extrememly low, but there were flights in the air today from all the big European Carriers to Haneda, Air France to land at Haneda in an hour, as usual. As of yesterday ANA's only concession was to cut back to one flight to Frankfurt a day rather than two a few days this month.
This will probbaly change again now - but looking at the strength of the Yen aganst both the Euro and Sterling I suspect the airlines will stuff themselves full of cargo inbound and try to maintain some revenues that way.