Japan to ban arrivals from U.S., China, S Korea, most of Europe

Japan is planning to place an entry ban on foreigners and Japanese who have recently been to the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, government sources said Monday.
The measure would apply to anyone who have been to any of the listed regions within 14 days of arriving in Japan.
All Japanese returnees and foreigners who have traveled outside the banned areas will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and watch for symptoms of COVID-19, according to the sources.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, is set to raise its travel advisory for the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe, including Britain, to Level 3, warning Japanese citizens to "avoid all travel" to those countries, according to the sources.
Some areas of China and South Korea such as Hubei Province and Daegu as well as more than 20 European countries had already been subject to an entry ban imposed by Japan.
Coronavirus cases have surged in the United States, which has overtaken Italy and China to become the country worst-hit by the pandemic that has killed more than 33,000 globally, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the United States.
Other parts of Europe such as Spain and Germany have also been heavily impacted.
Japan had seen comparatively few cases but has recently experienced a spike in positive test results in Tokyo, leading to a rush to prevent new infections from being imported.© KYODO
23 Comments
leighkf
makes sense but Japanese shouldn't complain if the reverse happens.....
OssanAmerica
Guranteed South Korea will politicize it and do the same to Japan tit-for-tat.
KariHaruka
Waiting for South Korea's angry response.
Chabbawanga
At this point it hardly matters. No-one is travelling anywhere in the world at the moment, unless they are trying to get back home. Anyone travelling for jollies at this time is asking to get stranded.
zichi
Most international flights are stopped or limited. I think pilots are required to make three landings and takeoffs in the same plane type every 90 days to keep their operating license. Could become a problem
rgcivilian1
Not true to whomever thinks noone is traveling, there is always an idiot out there who lacks common sense. HIS travel company is still selling package deals with flights leaving as soon as next day. A little too late for closure bans at this point and should have been implement end of last year or early this year. The virus is like a bad weed and it has now taken root in Japan as well as the rest of the world. Where were the first cases reported? Why did this country allow its people to continue traveling well after the fact. Surely we have all seen the cases triple once a person is positively infected. The numbers across the world quickly prove this true.
Disillusioned
Are these reliable sources? Still a lot of 'might', as expected. The Japanese government really needs to grow a pair and start taking proactive measures instead of reactive measures.
indigo
Olympic games screwed up and suddenly, Japan become a pro corona measures...
jeancolmar
About South Korea. The country seems to have put the coronavirus in check. Their tests kits for the pandemic are in demand and South Korea is considering which countries to help first. It may well be Japan will be asking South Korea for help. This is from today's "Korean Herald":
" But lately, as Korea has seemingly managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve in a manner that many countries now hope to duplicate, diplomatic dialogue is mainly about how to get hold of the tools that South Korea is using in its fight against the novel pathogen. "
Jeff Ko
Guranteed South Korea will politicize it and do the same to Japan tit-for-tat.
I dunno what fantasy world you are living in (tho it can only be Japan lol) but South Koreans are grateful that Japan is banning Koreans because 1. Koreans can shamelessly do the same, 2. Koreans consider Japan to be more dangerous than Italy because Japanese govt keep hiding the true extent of what can only be dire situation.
Also, most Koreans support Abe administration but probably for different reasons lol
Fiddlers
Really too late to implement this ban now, they should have been stricter a long time ago then we might have been spared the second wave which is doing damage now.
Breakout
I wonder if Japan will reverse course with the US once the president finds out or threatens Japan in some way. The current US president will definitely reciprocate.
It seems some people are now stuck in Japan if their home country reciprocates! It will get real interesting for people with visas expiring soon who had no intentions or could not stay longer!
Samit Basu
@OssanJapan
Huh, Korea banned Japanese a months ago, less than 24 hours after Japan announced its ban.
Reckless
Well good that my son came back Thursday!
If someone confirmed Covid infection and recovery then why should they not travel?
Breakout
What about testing? Will they continue to make it hard to test or fudge the number like in China?
Their affinity to copy the US president has hurt Japan's response significantly! I read this, this morning:
The Lost Month: How a Failure to Test Blinded the U.S. to COVID-19
https://www.yahoo.com/news/lost-month-failure-test-blinded-160518408.html
borscht
As soon as Donny stops Japanese from entering the US, Abe will fold. Always has, always will. Despite protecting Japan from the country with the most infections, Abe will fold. It's easy when you have no spine.
I wonder where expats will go if the pandemic hits Japan hard. I mean, real hard. As in thousands dying everyday like in Italy. If no country allows anyone in. We will all have to die in place, I guess.
Reckless
Very scary proposition. My understanding is that it is well established under international law that a country cannot deny entry to its citizens. However, if I go to the US now, I guess there might be a mandatory quarantine of me as a US citizen. If I then tried to return to Japan then I am not sure how they would handle me as I have a Japanese visa. Of course this is all hypothetical and I am just hunkering down.
Do the hustle
Yeah, what about testing? Testing is only necessary for people who show cold or flu symptoms. It’s got me stumped why people keep going on about testing. They should be more concerned about washing their hands and self distancing.
Jeff Ko
The number of newly infected from Sunday in South Korea just came out. 78. They were hitting close 1000 less than 2 weeks ago. Whatever they are doing seems to be working.
Jeff Ko
You are absolutely right. Washing hands worked so well for Italy and the US lol
Chico3
Does that include those citizens with Japanese work visas and Permanent Residency?
Bjorn Tomention
https://www.tokyoreporter.com/japan/akita-two-alts-confirmed-with-coronavirus/?fbclid=IwAR0LzJ1kXdT67kZxc1kmuDgJyIfaLdYw8-nWVbNX3UeS1O1p_s63Gbpwx_0
drlucifer
Why not all of Europe?
Even the vatican has not been spared
SMH
Samit Basu
Does the entry ban cover US troops as well?
Now it's the perfect time for China to retake the Diaoyu Islands since the US troops are banned from coming to Japan in assistance.
oldman_13
Huh, wasn't this already done weeks ago?
Samit Basu
@Chico3
Yes.
wanderlust
In an unusual move, Qatar Airways is increasing the frequency of its flights to some regions around the world, from its ME hub, and is helping bring lots of expats and travelers/ holidaymakers home. It even started a new flight to Brisbane, a new 4th destination in Australia.
Moskollo
Is planning to? Wtf?! We need to close the borders to the world now. Complete no brainer..
zichi
Chico3
No it does not. Also students are allowed.